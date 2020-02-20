Video

9 big concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020 with tickets still available

There are still tickets available to acts including Rag 'n' Bone Man, Little Mix and Michael Buble who are all heading to Norfolk in 2020 Credit: L-R Supplied by Forest Live, Lizz Hobbs Group and PA Archive/PA Images Archant

From The Killers to Michael Buble, you'll be Feeling Good this summer with tickets still available for some of the huge concerts heading to Norfolk in 2020.

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud. The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

1. The Killers

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Monday, June 1

Cost: Tickets remaining priced from £190 to £265, ticketmaster.co.uk, hospitality available directly from the club at canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902 (option 2), wheelchair and ambulant tickets by phone only (option one)

The Las Vegas rockers are heading to the football stadium this June on their latest UK tour, which will including classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside, alongside new material from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage, with support from indie band The Blossoms.

The standing area on the pitch has completely sold out, but there are still a few premium seats available which start at £190.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been announced for Thetford Forest. Picture: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been announced for Thetford Forest. Picture: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

2. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

When: Thursday, June 18

Cost: £58.75, forestryengland.uk/music

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds kick off a weekend of music at High Lodge, which is part of the Forest Live summer concert series which takes place across the UK, and all the gigs are standing.

As a founding member and the principal songwriter of Oasis, Noel has sold over 70 million records, including the band's generation-defining albums Definitely Maybe and What's The Story Morning Glory and his current group formed in 2011, with their eponymous album selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Picture: Supplied by Forest Live Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Picture: Supplied by Forest Live

3. James Morrison and Will Young

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest

When: Friday, June 19

Cost: £55.45, forestryengland.uk/music

Chart-topping singers Will Young and James Morrison will be hoping for no Broken Strings when they co-headline Forest Live and it will be a bumper night of music in Norfolk as Westlife are playing at Carrow Road on the same night.

Will Young won the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 and since then he has had 11 top 10 singles, including Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy, and singer-songwriter James Morrison shot to fame with the release of his debut album Undiscovered and his hits include You Give Me Something, I Won't Let You Go and You Make it Real.

Westlife has announced a Norwich tour date at Carrow Road in 2020 Credit: Supplied Westlife has announced a Norwich tour date at Carrow Road in 2020 Credit: Supplied

4. Westlife

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Friday, June 19

Cost: From £50.65, ticketmaster.co.uk, hospitality available directly from the club at canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902 (option 2), wheelchair and ambulant tickets by phone only (option one)

The Irish boyband, which consists of Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, are heading to Norwich later this year as part of their Stadiums in the Summer tour, which will feature their back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings, alongside up-tempo songs from latest album Spectrum.

There is capacity for 25,000 in the stadium and there is currently good availability for seating, standing and golden circle tickets.

Madness are set to headline at Thetford Forest Live in 2020 Picture: Supplied by Forest Live Madness are set to headline at Thetford Forest Live in 2020 Picture: Supplied by Forest Live

5. Madness

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest

When: Saturday, June 20

Cost: £52.70, forestryengland.uk/music

Get your baggy trousers out the wardrobe as Madness, fronted by Suggs, are heading to Thetford Forest and the gig will include all their biggest hits including It Must Be Love, Our House and the number one 1982 single House of Fun.

The group, who hail from Camden Town in London, write songs inspired by everyday life in Britain and combine the genres of ska, reggae, mowtown, rock 'n' roll and classic pop.

Rag'n'Bone Man is due to play Thetford Forest in 2020. Picture: Supplied by Forest Live Rag'n'Bone Man is due to play Thetford Forest in 2020. Picture: Supplied by Forest Live

6. Rag 'n' Bone Man

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest

When: Sunday, June 21

Cost: £43.35, forestryengland.co.uk/music

Singer-songwriter Rag 'n' Bone Man is known for his distinctive baritone voice and since winning the 2017 British Breakthrough Act and Critics' Choice awards at the 2017 Brits, he has gone on to have international success and his hits include Human, Skin and Giant, which he collaborated on with Calvin Harris.

This will be the second time Rag 'n' Bone Man has performed in Norfolk this year as he also did a secret set at Ocean Room in Gorleston at the start of Feburary for music night The Room, which is inspired by the format of Later... with Jools Holland.

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group. Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

7. Little Mix

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: Saturday, July 18

Cost: From £48.81, ticketmaster.co.uk

The X Factor winners turned global megastars are taking their summer 2020 tour to the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk this summer and will wow the crowd with songs including Women Like Me, Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic.

The gig is all standing and there are bronze, silver and gold tickets still available and this will be their third time in Norfolk as they previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

8. Michael Buble

Where: Blickling Hall, NR11 6NF

When: Tuesday, July 28

Cost: Tickets remaining priced at £192.50, ticketmaster.co.uk

The Canadian crooner will perform at the National Trust estate, near Aylsham, as part of his 2020 An Evening with Michael Bublé UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

Whilst general admission is sold out, you can still buy standing tickets in the golden circle which is located nearest the stage.

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Picture: Supplied by LHG Events Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Picture: Supplied by LHG Events

9. Tom Jones

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Sunday, August 16

Cost: From £44.24, ticketmaster.co.uk

Tom Jones fans rejoice as the Welsh superstar is coming to the Green Green Grass of Norwich for an outdoor concert this summer.

Sir Tom has had 19 top 10 singles, including number one hits with It's Not Unusual and Green Green Grass of Home in the 60s, and the majority of the concert is seated with a standing area at the back.