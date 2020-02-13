Video

Snow Patrol announced for Latitude 2020 after cancelling last summer

Snow Patrol will return to Latitude in 2020 after cancelling their headline slot in 2019 due to illness

Latitude Festival will be bursting into life this summer as Snow Patrol are set to make a triumphant return after they were forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019.

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The band pulled out of their Saturday night set just a few weeks before last year's festival, after member Johnny McDaid required emergency surgery for neck pain.

It left fans of the band devastated and the organisers searching for a headliner, but thankfully Welsh rockers Stereophonics were available to replace them.

Latitude takes place from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 in Henham Park, near Southwold, and Snow Patrol, whose top ten hits include Chasing Cars and Run, will perform on the main Obelisk Stage in the Sunday lunchtime slot.

Kate Tempest will perform on the BBC Sounds Stage at Latitude 2020

The performance will mark the 25th anniversary of the band and coincides with the release of their latest album Reworked and fans can expect all their biggest anthems reimagined with a live orchestra.

Snow Patrol said: "We are thrilled to perform our Reworked set, featuring 14 musicians no less, as special guests.

Simon Amstell will headline the Comedy Arena at Latitude Festival

"Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up."

Other newly-announced acts are Mahalia, named as YouTube's One To Watch for 2019, on The Obelisk Stage and on the BBC Sounds Stage will be psych-rockers King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and La Roux, who topped the charts in 2009 with pop hit In For The Kill, on Friday and performance artist Kate Tempest on Saturday.

One of the biggest names in stand-up Simon Amstell, who previously hosted panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, has also been added to the bill and will headline the Comedy Arena.

The line-up for Latitude 2020 so far

The Listening Post dedicated to podcasts will welcome stars including Grumpy Old Women writers Jenny Eclair and Judith Holder with Older And Wider and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson with The Two Shot Podcast, featuring a special guest.

The latest acts will join already announced headliners Liam Gallagher, HAIM, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX and comedian Bill Bailey.

Adult weekend tickets cost £210, with a £16.80 booking fee, accompanied teen tickets, aged 13 to 15, are £145, with £11.60 booking fee, and child weekend tickets are £15 and you can buy them and view the full line-up at latitudefestival.com