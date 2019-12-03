Video

Latitude Festival 2020 line-up revealed

Liam Gallagher will headline Saturday night at Latitude Festival 2020

Latitude Festival returns to Henham Park for its fifteenth year in summer 2020 with a chart-topping line-up revealed.

HAIM will headline Friday night at Latitude Festival 2019

After selling out in 2019, the award-winning festival returns to Suffolk from Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 with some of the biggest names in music, art, theatre and comedy.

Headlining will be pop rock trio HAIM on Friday night, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on Saturday, who played a secret set in 2018, and the festival will finish on Sunday with electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers.

HAIM made their explosive Latitude debut back in 2014 and this year they perform their first UK headline set.

Their top 40 hits include The Wire, Falling and Don't Save Me and they will also play new releases including Summer Girl and Now I'm In It.

Liam Gallagher has had a busy year with his documentary As It Was, a sold-out tour and his second album Why Me? Why Not, which was released in October and reached the number one spot.

The Chemical Brothers will headline Sunday at Latitude

Whilst in Oasis, they had eight number one albums and chart-topping hits included Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger and The Importance of Being Idle.

For over 20 years, The Chemical Brothers have been pioneers of electronic music and recent album No Geography, which has three Grammy nominations, is packed with Latitude-ready festival classics.

Masters of the late-night party, festival-goers can expect a multi-sensory experience, with lasers, walls of strobes, gigantic moving robots, dazzling graphics and special effects.

Other music acts revealed are The Lumineers, following the release of their new III album in September, singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and Keane, who reunited this year after a six year hiatus.

Experimental pop queen Charli XCX will take you back to 1999 when she headlines the BBC Sounds Stage, with the day to be announced, and her hits include Boys, Boom Clap and Warm, which features fellow headliners HAIM.

Also performing are Local Natives, Ibibio Sound Machine, Phoebe Bridgers, Marika Hackman, James Vincent McMorrow, Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band, Kawala, Girl Ray, Joy Crookes, Velvet Negroni, The Futureheads and Inhaler.

They will be joined by acclaimed stand-up Bill Bailey, who will headline the Comedy Arena, artist Charlie Mackesy, poet Dr John Cooper Clarke, Salon London and Women's Prize for Fiction panels, and Stormzy's #MerkyBoots publishers with special guests to be announced.

Adult weekend tickets cost £210, with a £16.80 booking fee, accompanied teen tickets, aged 13 to 15, are £145, with £11.60 booking fee, and child weekend tickets are £15 and you can purchase at ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude.