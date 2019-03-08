Search

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

PUBLISHED: 17:54 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 25 June 2019

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

A headline act at a Suffolk festival have confirmed they will cancel their performance.

Snow PatrolSnow Patrol

Snow Patrol, who were due to headline Latitude on Saturday, July 20, have cancelled their show after one of their members, Jonny McDaid, required emergency surgery.

Snow Patrol posted on Facebook: "Our dear brother Johnny McDaid has been experiencing neck pain & requires surgery.

"Along with Nathan, we need to give our brothers time to heal & recover and are sorry to announce the cancellation of European shows. We hope you understand.

"To replace Johnny it would take at least two people and with Nathan still out with nerve damage he is also still unable to play guitar we feel it's just not appropriate to continue with shows at this stage.

Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew WhittonWelsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew Whitton

"It isn't just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces.

"We are sure you all understand that at this point the most important thing is to take time to let our brothers heal and recover so we need to cancel the forthcoming shows we are billed to play in Europe this summer up to Latitude on the 20th of July to give them both time to recover.

"We have hardly ever cancelled shows in 25 years together and we don't do it lightly. We hope you all understand. We are sorry to miss the shows but health is the most important thing."

Instead, Latitude Festival has announced Stereophonics will replace the Irish rockers.

Kelly Jones, the Sterophonics frontman said: "We are excited to finish our summer run headlining Saturday night at Latitude.

"We wish the boys in Snow Patrol all the best and a speedy recovery. The show will be massive and full of tunes to get you beautiful people singing aloud!"

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

