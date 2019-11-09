Crazy golf and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

Savage Golf is set to open in the former home of Giraffe in Norwich Picture: Getty Images. 2018 Isa Foltin

A new crazy golf and cocktail bar is swinging into Norwich and will open just in time for Christmas.

There will also be a range of cocktails including the Singapore Swing and Sex in the Bunker Picture: Getty Images. There will also be a range of cocktails including the Singapore Swing and Sex in the Bunker Picture: Getty Images.

Leon Dawdry, Leigh Taylor and Rory Daines are all in their thirties but have been friends since their school days at Taverham High and have now decided to join forces to launch Savage Golf.

The new indoor crazy golf will open in the former home of Giraffe in Chapelfield Plain, next to Wagamama, which shut its doors in July this year along with 27 other sites across the UK.

The nine-hole course will be spread over two floors and it will be darkly lit with neon lights and is aimed at the adult market.

Savage Golf will be at the venue from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday, December 21 as a pop-up and the directors are hoping it will be popular with Christmas parties.

The Giraffe at intu Chapelfield in Norwich shut in July 2019

The trio all come from different backgrounds, with Mr Dawdry working as a qualified accountant, Mr Daines owns an environmental management company and Mr Taylor is a chef for Norwich City players, who they are hoping will pop in for a visit.

Mr Dawdry, from Hellesdon, said: "People don't want to go out and just have a drink anymore and they want to do an activity so we are tapping into this market.

Savage Golf directors Leon Dawdry, Harry Brooker (website designer), Leigh Taylor and Rory Daines Credit: Leon Dawdry Savage Golf directors Leon Dawdry, Harry Brooker (website designer), Leigh Taylor and Rory Daines Credit: Leon Dawdry

"We have been looking at ideas for ages to start a business together and Rory suggested it as he went to university in Manchester and there were places popping up that did cocktails and crazy golf which were very popular.

"Savage Golf is a pop-up for now to see how it works and with Leigh's experience we have created cocktails such as our Sex in the Bunker and Singapore Swing.

"We decided on the location as there is plenty of footfall at Chapelfield and the people we have told so far are really excited as it is something different and there is nothing like it in Norwich."

The new cocktail bar and crazy golf will open on November 28 Picture: Getty Images. The new cocktail bar and crazy golf will open on November 28 Picture: Getty Images.

Savage Golf will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm to 11pm with under-18s allowed in, with adult supervision, from 2pm to 5pm (excluding Saturdays).

You can book tickets at savagegolf.co.uk