Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:24 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 02 October 2019

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Archant

You can now enjoy a roast dinner in the comfort of your own home without even stepping into the kitchen thanks to a new delivery service.

OffSeasons has launched in the city and is delivering roasts to your door with a choice of meats, such as pork belly. beef and chicken, and all the trimmings every Sunday.

The new business is run by Joel Metcalf, 24, from Thorpe St Andrew, with chef Justin Ross who both run Protrition meal prep company and deliver healthy meals during the week.

The roasts cost £10.99 each and can be ordered in Norwich and the surrounding areas, with £2 delivery which is free if you spend over £25.

All meals are served with Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, chipolatas, roasted carrots, parsnips, cabbage, leeks and peas, with plenty of gravy, and are prepared in their kitchen unit in Sprowston.

If you're feeling very peckish, you can also order sides such as cauliflower cheese and braised red cabbage and the desserts on offer include baked vanilla cheesecake and apple crumble.

They also serve a vegetarian option, which is baked baby squash and mushroom risotto this weekend, and plan to offer a vegan option soon.

Mr Metcalf said: "Both of us have been thinking about this idea for a while and Justin has experience working at restaurants throughout Norfolk.

"We trialled it last weekend to see if there was interest and we had 35 covers booked in and another 12 calls on the day and the reaction has been really positive and people were blown away by the quality of it.

"Roasts are part of British culture and everyone loves them on a Sunday in the comfort of their own home.

"If you go out for one and you're driving you can't drink so to have it all delivered at restaurant quality is a no brainer.

"We had customers of all ages, with families, couple and one lady ordered for her dad who has difficulty getting out the house but really likes a roast."

Roast dinners are available from 12pm to 7pm every Sunday and you can pre-order by messaging facebook.com/OffSeasonsNorwich or call 07539 393445.

