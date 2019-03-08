Search

So fetch! A Mean Girls bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:18 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 01 October 2019

Mean Girls (2004). Credit: Paramount Pictures/IMDB

Mean Girls (2004). Credit: Paramount Pictures/IMDB

Paramount Pictures/IMDB

A Mean Girls-themed bottomless brunch is coming to the city, but make sure to wear pink as otherwise you can't sit with us.

Get your clique together and bring your Burn Book along as Revolution Norwich, in Queen Street, has planned a fetch event this Saturday, October 5.

At the venue, which isn't just a regular bar but a cool bar, a tasty brunch will be served alongside unlimited prosecco, selected cocktails or pints of Amstel with two-hour slots.

The event is in celebration of Mean Girls Day which sees fans of the 2004 chick flick wear pink on October 3, which was when Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron told crush Aaron Samuels what the date was.

The hit film sees Cady move from South Africa, where she was home-schooled, to an American high school where she finds herself thrust into girl world and with help from friends Janice and Damian infiltrates the school's infamous clique, The Plastics, led by Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

Hannah Elliott, sales and event coordinator at Revolution, said: "It is going to be very pink with lots of props and decorations and a special playlist with lots of girl power songs.

"There is a lot of nostalgia at the minute with the Spice Girls coming back round and the event will be really good fun."

The brunch costs £25pp and runs from 12pm to 4pm and there are still slots available for the 12pm to 2pm sitting.

To book call 01603 858483 or message the Revolution Norwich Facebook page.

