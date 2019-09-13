9 of the best places to eat a roast dinner in Norfolk

Roast dinner at the Buckinghamshire Arms. Photo: Louisa Baldwin Louisa Baldwin

You can't beat a quality roast dinner as the nights draw in. Here are nine of the best pubs and restaurants in Norfolk for a filling family Sunday lunch.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian Burt The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian Burt

The people of Norfolk know how to do a mean roast dinner as the fact three pubs in the county have recently been named among the best in the UK for their Sunday lunch only goes to show.

We'll kick off the list with those named in the Big 7 Travel's list of 'The 50 Best Sunday Roasts In The UK', and give a generous helping of a few more suggestions for good measure.

1. The Duck Inn in Stanhoe

The Duck Inn in west Norfolk made the top 10, coming in eighth, and the travel website said the pub manages "to elevate a meal that is so common and standard around the country to something that is other worldly".

The Sunday menu includes dishes such as treacle-cured dry-aged fillet of Norfolk beef and roast shoulder of pork.

The Anchor Inn in Morston. Picture: Stephen McKay/Geograph The Anchor Inn in Morston. Picture: Stephen McKay/Geograph

Call 01485 518330 to book a table.

2. The Anchor Inn in Morston

Ranking the Anchor Inn 28th overall, the Big 7 Travel said the pub's Sunday roast contained "big, bold and honest flavours that will leave you feeling totally satisfied especially when washed down with a smooth glass of red wine".

The gastro pub prioritises local produce and has excellent TripAdvisor reviews for its Sunday lunch.

Call 01263 741392 to book a table.

The restaurant area in the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The restaurant area in the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3. The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market

The Gunton Arms was 36th on the list and was praised for having "droolworthy crackling and crispy spuds".

In 2014, celebrity food critic Jay Rayner said the pub's beef "unfolds like the pages of a good book" and described "goose-fat roasted potatoes with crisped, golden, crenelated edges."

Call 01263832010 to book a table.

4. Buckinghamshire Arms in Blickling

The Buckinghamshire Arms pub, Blickling. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Buckinghamshire Arms pub, Blickling. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Describing itself as a traditional inn, the Buckinghamshire Arms really delivers on a traditional roast dinner.

The Sunday Lunch menu boasts plates such as roasted Swannington pork loin with stuffing, overnight roasted beef and Norfolk chicken - all served with a generous helping of roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Call 01263732133 to book a table.

5. Temple Bar in Norwich

Praised by one recent TripAdvisor reviewer as the "best Sunday lunch in Norwich", Temple Bar is a crowd-pleaser with generous portions of traditional roast dinner fare.

Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Photo: Louisa Baldwin Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

There is even a popular vegan roast dinner option if you love everything about Sunday lunch apart from the large helpings of meat.

Call 01603 624803 to book a table.

6. Green Dragon in Wymondham

The Green Dragon boasts an "award winning" Sunday roast from 12pm through to 8pm in the atmospheric surroundings of what claims to be one of the oldest pubs in Norfolk.

A recent TripAdvisor reviewer said "amazing food, especially Sunday roasts."

Green Dragon Wymondham all lit up at night. Photo: Andrew Taylor Green Dragon Wymondham all lit up at night. Photo: Andrew Taylor

Call 01953607907 to book a table.

7. The Crown in Great Ellingham

The Crown's Sunday lunch menu offers beef, pork, lamb and a vegetarian nut roast, which all come with Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, seasonal veg and gravy.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said "best Sunday roast I've had in a restaurant."

Call 01953797070 to book.

The Crown at Great Ellingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Crown at Great Ellingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

8. The Dial House in Reepham

Featured on Channel 4's The Great Hotel Escape, the increasingly popular Dial House is a great place to go for Sunday lunch.

The menu features 28 day aged sirloin of Angus beef and crispy slow roast pork belly with all the usual trimmings.

Call 01603879900 to book a table.

9 Stoke Mill in Stoke Holy Cross

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Stoke Mill offers a traditional Sunday roast in a contemporary dining room in a 700-year-old mill.

The menu options include roast local paddocks sirloin of beef and roast chicken breast with all the trimmings.

Call 01508493337 to book a table.

Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross. Photo: Sonya Duncan Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross. Photo: Sonya Duncan

