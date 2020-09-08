Search

Advanced search

PrimEVIL to return for 2020 with new ‘terrifying’ Halloween experience

PUBLISHED: 16:57 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 08 September 2020

PrimEVIL at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is back with a new experience for 2020 called Route 666, which adheres to social distancing guidelines Picture: Contributed

PrimEVIL at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is back with a new experience for 2020 called Route 666, which adheres to social distancing guidelines Picture: Contributed

Archant

PrimEVIL, Norfolk’s biggest scare attraction, is set to return this Halloween, but horror mazes will be replaced with a new spine-tingling experience this year due to coronavirus.

PrimEVIL presents Route 666 for Halloween 2020 Picture: ContributedPrimEVIL presents Route 666 for Halloween 2020 Picture: Contributed

PrimEVIL celebrated its tenth anniversary last year at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and over the last decade it has entertained and scared thrill-seekers of all ages.

While in previous years it has consisted of mainly indoor mazes, with live actors and themes ranging from infected spiders to cannibal clowns, it is unable to go ahead as normal in 2020 due to social distancing guidelines.

Instead, there will be one big attraction called Route 666, which will run from Friday, October 9 until Sunday, November 1.

Inspired by America’s Route 66, a long and lonesome road where tradition and legend bring out of the ordinary experiences, guests can expect to be spooked by zombies, clowns and things that bite.

READ MORE: Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Adapted to meet the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, guests will follow one continuous route through the attraction and will be asked to wear a face mask.

Visitors will also be “bubbled”, with a minimum of four and maximum of eight fearless souls in each group.

Ben Francis, PrimEVIL development manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “After such a tough and uncertain 2020 so far, we are delighted to be operating a different PrimEVIL experience this year.

“Our team has worked so hard to make it possible and keep our visitors safe, but still making sure they have the terrifying scares on their haunted journey with us.”

READ MORE: Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

There will also be a barbecue at the event and drinks will be available at the bar on arrival, with further refreshments on offer once the experience has finished.

The main event runs from 7pm until 11pm, with visitors able to choose an arrival time slot, and there is also two ‘scaredy-cat slots’ at 6pm and 6.30pm with less intense scares.

The experience lasts from 60 to 90 minutes and prices start at £21pp - it is suitable for over-12s and under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Book now at primevil-scare.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Boss of Potters Resort confirms job losses because of Covid

John Potter, who runs Potters Resort, pictured before confirming the firm is in consultation with staff. Pic: Archant

Mum shocked as driver blasts horn at daughter, four, on pony

Alice Sergison's four-year-old daughter Delilah was riding their pony by the Kingsway garage on Hempton Road where she said a woman driving her car pulled away while blasting her horn at them. Picture: Alice Sergison

Gibson wants to lead by example at City

Ben Gibson is keen to hit the ground running with Norwich City. Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN