PrimEVIL to return for 2020 with new ‘terrifying’ Halloween experience

PrimEVIL at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is back with a new experience for 2020 called Route 666, which adheres to social distancing guidelines Picture: Contributed Archant

PrimEVIL, Norfolk’s biggest scare attraction, is set to return this Halloween, but horror mazes will be replaced with a new spine-tingling experience this year due to coronavirus.

PrimEVIL presents Route 666 for Halloween 2020 Picture: Contributed PrimEVIL presents Route 666 for Halloween 2020 Picture: Contributed

PrimEVIL celebrated its tenth anniversary last year at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and over the last decade it has entertained and scared thrill-seekers of all ages.

While in previous years it has consisted of mainly indoor mazes, with live actors and themes ranging from infected spiders to cannibal clowns, it is unable to go ahead as normal in 2020 due to social distancing guidelines.

Instead, there will be one big attraction called Route 666, which will run from Friday, October 9 until Sunday, November 1.

Inspired by America’s Route 66, a long and lonesome road where tradition and legend bring out of the ordinary experiences, guests can expect to be spooked by zombies, clowns and things that bite.

Adapted to meet the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, guests will follow one continuous route through the attraction and will be asked to wear a face mask.

Visitors will also be “bubbled”, with a minimum of four and maximum of eight fearless souls in each group.

Ben Francis, PrimEVIL development manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “After such a tough and uncertain 2020 so far, we are delighted to be operating a different PrimEVIL experience this year.

“Our team has worked so hard to make it possible and keep our visitors safe, but still making sure they have the terrifying scares on their haunted journey with us.”

There will also be a barbecue at the event and drinks will be available at the bar on arrival, with further refreshments on offer once the experience has finished.

The main event runs from 7pm until 11pm, with visitors able to choose an arrival time slot, and there is also two ‘scaredy-cat slots’ at 6pm and 6.30pm with less intense scares.

The experience lasts from 60 to 90 minutes and prices start at £21pp - it is suitable for over-12s and under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

