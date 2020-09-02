Search

Advanced search

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

02 September, 2020 - 12:04
A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Archant

Bonfire Night will still go off with a bang in a Norfolk village this year as a drive-in fireworks display has been announced.

A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: SuppliedA previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied

Dave Wrighting, 56, has been organising the annual fireworks event in his hometown of Aldeby, near Beccles, on behalf of the parish council for the last eight years, but they are unable to run it this year due to coronavirus.

Mr Wrighting is now doing it on his own through his company To Die For Events, which has been running firework and interactive murder mystery events since 2005.

It will take place off Lily Lane, which is the same location as previous years but in the adjacent field, and will be on Thursday, November 5 with the display at 7pm.

Spectators can book a five metre by five metre space for their car and if they choose to sit outside the vehicle they need to keep in the designated area, unless using the toilets.

Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: SuppliedDave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: Wild Fields Festival announced for Norfolk Showground this summer

There will be an empty space between each car and groups can book a 15-minute arrival slot from 5pm, with Harbour Radio’s Peter Kirkpatrick playing two hours of music ahead of the display.

All food must be pre-ordered, with options including burgers, hot dogs and popcorn, and the car registration number is required when booking so that staff can deliver on the night.

Mr Wrighting said: “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at an organised display so I felt I had a social duty to hold the event and keep local kids safe.

A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: SuppliedA previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: First Light Festival set for 2021 return as council pledges £140,000

“Because of coronavirus a normal fireworks display was out of the question, then I had the brainwave that if there is drive-in cinema, why not fireworks?

“It will be a pyromusical display choreographed to music and last 15 minutes with the tracks linked to an anniversary celebrated in 2020.”

People can also come and watch on foot and will also be given their own area - they will need to bring their own chairs and type ‘on foot’ when asked for car registration number when booking.

Tickets start at £20 per car at todieforevents.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

You could be set to inherit a fortune if your name is on this list of unclaimed estates

There are many unclaimed estates within Norfolk Photo: Getty

Cromer Pier welcomes back a variety show

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”. Picture: Nigel Hogg Productions

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins