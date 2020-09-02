Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied Archant

Bonfire Night will still go off with a bang in a Norfolk village this year as a drive-in fireworks display has been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied

Dave Wrighting, 56, has been organising the annual fireworks event in his hometown of Aldeby, near Beccles, on behalf of the parish council for the last eight years, but they are unable to run it this year due to coronavirus.

Mr Wrighting is now doing it on his own through his company To Die For Events, which has been running firework and interactive murder mystery events since 2005.

It will take place off Lily Lane, which is the same location as previous years but in the adjacent field, and will be on Thursday, November 5 with the display at 7pm.

Spectators can book a five metre by five metre space for their car and if they choose to sit outside the vehicle they need to keep in the designated area, unless using the toilets.

Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: Wild Fields Festival announced for Norfolk Showground this summer

There will be an empty space between each car and groups can book a 15-minute arrival slot from 5pm, with Harbour Radio’s Peter Kirkpatrick playing two hours of music ahead of the display.

All food must be pre-ordered, with options including burgers, hot dogs and popcorn, and the car registration number is required when booking so that staff can deliver on the night.

Mr Wrighting said: “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at an organised display so I felt I had a social duty to hold the event and keep local kids safe.

A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied A previous firework display from To Die For Events Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: First Light Festival set for 2021 return as council pledges £140,000

“Because of coronavirus a normal fireworks display was out of the question, then I had the brainwave that if there is drive-in cinema, why not fireworks?

“It will be a pyromusical display choreographed to music and last 15 minutes with the tracks linked to an anniversary celebrated in 2020.”

People can also come and watch on foot and will also be given their own area - they will need to bring their own chairs and type ‘on foot’ when asked for car registration number when booking.

Tickets start at £20 per car at todieforevents.uk