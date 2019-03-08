Video

PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil Archant

From clowns to the dark, small spaces to spiders, there is something to spook everyone at PrimEVIL and it is no surprise that is attracts tens of thousands of thrill seekers young and old every Halloween.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

The event includes five horror mazes and is back for its tenth year at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and runs until November 3 in the evenings, when ghosts and ghouls emerge from the shadows to haunt the grounds.

Over the last decade, the attraction has catered for a real niche in Norfolk with Halloween entertainment for adults as there isn't anything of its kind in the county.

I headed there on the first Saturday of the new season and came with high expectations, as I had previously visited in 2016 and thoroughly enjoyed it and organisers had promised for the tenth anniversary it would be scarier than ever.

When I first stepped into the park I was met by a ventriloquist and a zombie pushing a pram who both made me jump as they appeared, as if out of nowhere, and left me feeling on edge before I had even stepped into a maze.

READ MORE: PrimEVIL set to return for 10th year 'scarier than ever'

I began with the Mayhem Manor Hotel and was met in the foyer by the house mistress in Victorian dress who warned me of what was inside and said they held a one-star rating on TripAdvisor.

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

Without giving too much away, the hotel was brilliantly designed and my favourite room was the kitchen which had a smoking stove, complete with sound effects, and the cook was superb and made me run down the corridor as he chased me with his saucepan.

READ MORE: 11 things to do over October half term in Norfolk

Next, I headed to the Circus of Terrors where I was put with others as there was a small queue, but each group was sent in a few minutes apart which made sure you didn't get stuck behind other people when inside.

It was completely different to the hotel and made me feel dizzy as I crawled, jumped and ducked my way through ball pits, tunnels, where the walls turned, and bouncy hallways.

READ MORE: 9 things to do this Halloween in Norfolk - from PrimEvil to Spooky City

The make-up and costumes were excellent and the design was very clever, but it would have been even better if it had a different ending as it was the same as the hotel.

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

I then went to The Crypt which, although scary and I particularly loved the outside design, I felt could have been a little clearer where you were going in the first bit as you are in complete darkness and my group accidentally went back to the entrance.

I then ventured further into the grounds where Arachnophobia was located and if you are scared of spiders this would leave you terrified.

READ MORE: 7 places you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

I was handed headphones which played tense music and there was strobe lighting and scare actors infected by spiders as you went through the quarantine.

Finally, we visited the Forest of Fear which, even without the actors, would have been scary as you walked through the woodland and the people with pigs heads at the end were terrifying.

PrimEVIL gets better each year and here is to another ten years of frightening fun.