We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

A new takeaway in Norwich delivers a roast dinner to your door to enjoy at home without any cooking, but is it too good to be true?

OffSeasons launched in the city in October by Joel Metcalf and chef Justin Ross, who also run Protrition meal prep company during the week and wanted to make use of their Sprowston kitchen unit at weekends too.

Spotting a gap in the market, they now deliver roasts across Norwich and beyond every Sunday so after a long weekend at work, I decided it was high time that I tried it for myself.

There were four of us dining and we waited with anticipation and rumbling bellies ahead of our 6pm delivery time and I leapt into action as they messaged on Facebook that the driver was outside our block of flats.

We were presented with a cardboard box, which looked like Tetris filled with a range of foil containers of various sizes, and the food was still piping hot when it arrived at our NR1 postcode.

Diners have a choice between roasted Norfolk turkey, great to see they are utilising local suppliers, topside of beef, pork belly and honey-glazed ham and we ordered a selection.

I opted for the pork belly, which was beautifully tender and served with crunchy crackling and the piece of gammon I had too was flaky and moreish.

Both meats went down a treat with a spoonful of mustard from the fridge, but it would have been even better if there was an option to add apple sauce to the delivery.

The stuffing was meaty and packed with flavour, the parsnips, served whole, were sweet and golden brown and the turnips were bite-sized, earthy delights.

The cabbage, carrots and peas were all well cooked but the real star of the show was the sweet braised red cabbage which I scooped up with chunks of pork.

The roast potatoes were perfectly crisp on the outside and comforting and squishy on the inside and the side of sprout and bacon gratin topped with breadcrumbs made me feel Christmassy.

The secret to a good roast they say is the gravy, which I poured over my giant Yorkshire pudding, and it was filled with chunks of meat and was bursting with flavour.

The adult roast is priced at £10.95 per person, with free delivery over £25 and optional sides extra, which is very reasonable and the portions are huge.

From now on, it is going to be very difficult to resist ordering from them every Sunday.

Roast dinners are available from 12pm to 8pm every Sunday and you can pre-order by messaging the OffSeasons Norwich Facebook page or call 07539 393445.