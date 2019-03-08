Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Pug Cafe opens its doors in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:40 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 November 2019

Anushka Fernando, event organiser of the pop-up Pug and Frenchie Cafe which came to Norwich on Sunday Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Anushka Fernando, event organiser of the pop-up Pug and Frenchie Cafe which came to Norwich on Sunday Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Pugs tucked into pupcakes and enjoyed pupuccinos as a new cafe celebrating the small breed arrived in Norwich.

Revolution Bar has opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella WilkinsonRevolution Bar has opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The pop-up Pug Cafe took place in the city on Sunday at Revolution Bar in Queen Street, with plenty of treats for both dogs and humans.

Hot on the paws of the success of Dachshund Cafe, which came to the venue in the summer, the event gave owners and their four-legged-friends the chance to socialise.

The menu included pupcakes, dognuts, pawsecco, pawty rings, pupcorn, pupuccinos filled with cream and for guests with two legs there was cocktails and refreshments.

The Frenchie Cafe also took place at the bar during the day, with three 75-minute sessions dedicated to each breed and 150 dogs attended in total.

Anna Howman's pugs Doris and Doug at the Pug Cafe Credit: Louisa BaldwinAnna Howman's pugs Doris and Doug at the Pug Cafe Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The event is organised by the Pug Cafe who have hosted meet-ups for small breeds in venues across the UK for over two years.

Anushka Fernando, event organiser, said: "The Pug and Frenchie Cafes are dedicated to our little furry friends and it is a place they can come and socialise with other dogs of their own breed and enjoy treats and cuddles from humans.

READ MORE: Meet the new landlords at the 'best pub in Norfolk'

"The two breeds have completely different characters - pugs are very food-orientated and are all about the food, whereas Frenchies are more about playing.

Henrietta Vamosi and Krisztian Papp, who live in Camridge, with their pug Muesli Credit: Louisa BaldwinHenrietta Vamosi and Krisztian Papp, who live in Camridge, with their pug Muesli Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"We brought the Dachshund Cafe here a few months ago which were really popular so I imagine we will come back with that, but we would also like to venture into new breeds, so perhaps the people of Norwich could let us know which ones."

Anna Howman, from Norwich said: "My pug Doris is one next week and we have come for an early birthday present.

"It has been pug mayhem and I didn't realise they would be let of the leads which is really good."

Henrietta Vamosi, from Cambridge and owner of Muesli the pug, said: "I am originally from Hungary and they are very popular there.

Sandra Clabburn with her Norwich City supporting pug at the Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSandra Clabburn with her Norwich City supporting pug at the Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"I heard about the event on Facebook and it is a good chance to meet with other pug owners."

PUPcakes, Dognuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons, and PAWsecco are on offer at the Pug Cafe at Revolutions Bar Norwich. Picture: Ella WilkinsonPUPcakes, Dognuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons, and PAWsecco are on offer at the Pug Cafe at Revolutions Bar Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Marcia Hatto with Hugo at the Norwich Pug cafe. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMarcia Hatto with Hugo at the Norwich Pug cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tallula and Hugo with their festive pug at Norwich's Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTallula and Hugo with their festive pug at Norwich's Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bruno at the Pug Cafe enjoying his pupuccino. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBruno at the Pug Cafe enjoying his pupuccino. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Revolution Bar have opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella WilkinsonRevolution Bar have opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Meet the new landlords at the ‘best pub in Norfolk’

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

‘Completely devastating and insane’: Couple’s shock after hit-and-run

James Doyle and Sam Gravener (inset) and their Nissan Juke which was destroyed in a hit and run incident outside their home in Borrowdale Drive, Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Sam Gravener

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists