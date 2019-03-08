Video

Pug Cafe opens its doors in Norwich

Anushka Fernando, event organiser of the pop-up Pug and Frenchie Cafe which came to Norwich on Sunday Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Pugs tucked into pupcakes and enjoyed pupuccinos as a new cafe celebrating the small breed arrived in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Revolution Bar has opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Revolution Bar has opened a Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The pop-up Pug Cafe took place in the city on Sunday at Revolution Bar in Queen Street, with plenty of treats for both dogs and humans.

Hot on the paws of the success of Dachshund Cafe, which came to the venue in the summer, the event gave owners and their four-legged-friends the chance to socialise.

The menu included pupcakes, dognuts, pawsecco, pawty rings, pupcorn, pupuccinos filled with cream and for guests with two legs there was cocktails and refreshments.

The Frenchie Cafe also took place at the bar during the day, with three 75-minute sessions dedicated to each breed and 150 dogs attended in total.

Anna Howman's pugs Doris and Doug at the Pug Cafe Credit: Louisa Baldwin Anna Howman's pugs Doris and Doug at the Pug Cafe Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The event is organised by the Pug Cafe who have hosted meet-ups for small breeds in venues across the UK for over two years.

Anushka Fernando, event organiser, said: "The Pug and Frenchie Cafes are dedicated to our little furry friends and it is a place they can come and socialise with other dogs of their own breed and enjoy treats and cuddles from humans.

READ MORE: Meet the new landlords at the 'best pub in Norfolk'

"The two breeds have completely different characters - pugs are very food-orientated and are all about the food, whereas Frenchies are more about playing.

Henrietta Vamosi and Krisztian Papp, who live in Camridge, with their pug Muesli Credit: Louisa Baldwin Henrietta Vamosi and Krisztian Papp, who live in Camridge, with their pug Muesli Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"We brought the Dachshund Cafe here a few months ago which were really popular so I imagine we will come back with that, but we would also like to venture into new breeds, so perhaps the people of Norwich could let us know which ones."

Anna Howman, from Norwich said: "My pug Doris is one next week and we have come for an early birthday present.

"It has been pug mayhem and I didn't realise they would be let of the leads which is really good."

Henrietta Vamosi, from Cambridge and owner of Muesli the pug, said: "I am originally from Hungary and they are very popular there.

Sandra Clabburn with her Norwich City supporting pug at the Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Sandra Clabburn with her Norwich City supporting pug at the Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"I heard about the event on Facebook and it is a good chance to meet with other pug owners."

PUPcakes, Dognuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons, and PAWsecco are on offer at the Pug Cafe at Revolutions Bar Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson PUPcakes, Dognuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons, and PAWsecco are on offer at the Pug Cafe at Revolutions Bar Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Marcia Hatto with Hugo at the Norwich Pug cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Marcia Hatto with Hugo at the Norwich Pug cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tallula and Hugo with their festive pug at Norwich's Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Tallula and Hugo with their festive pug at Norwich's Pug Cafe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bruno at the Pug Cafe enjoying his pupuccino. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bruno at the Pug Cafe enjoying his pupuccino. Picture: Ella Wilkinson