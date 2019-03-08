Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

You can fight zombies with Nerf guns in Norwich until 4am this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 16:07 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 16 October 2019

OPEN Norwich is hosting Escape The Zombies this Halloween. Photo: Getty

OPEN Norwich is hosting Escape The Zombies this Halloween. Photo: Getty

Archant

Look alive, a new Halloween event is coming to OPEN Norwich and it sounds terrifying.

Escape The Zombies will take place on Friday, November 1 from 9.30pm and finishes at 4am the next day.

Those who sign up to take part will have to navigate their way around OPEN in the dark with the task of finding the key card that unlocks the doors - the only way to escape the hoards of undead.

Brave escapees will be armed with Nerf guns to "shoot and battle" their way through the zombies toward safety.

READ MORE: Norwich restaurant launches Halloween afternoon tea

Teams can be a maximum of 10 people and will have 45 minutes to solve the puzzles and clues that will lead them to the pass code.

When a team isn't playing they will be acting as zombies with the goal of terrifying the other teams.

A grand prize is up for grabs for the team that escapes the fastest and with the most members alive.

Tickets are on sale now from OPEN's website, there will not be tickets on the door.

The event is for people ages 18 plus only.

READ MORE: PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

Most Read

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Tributes paid after death of well-known record shop owner

Robin Watson at the Robin's Records market store he started in 1971. He later opened a permanent shop on Pottergate. Photo: Family submit

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Your chance to own a £50,000 piece of Norwich history

Carrow Bridge Master House, which is being auctioned online later this month Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid after death of well-known record shop owner

Robin Watson at the Robin's Records market store he started in 1971. He later opened a permanent shop on Pottergate. Photo: Family submit

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

‘Nowhere is safe’: Boy, 12, attacked by masked man

Cameron Martin, 12, was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital after he dislocated his jaw. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anna Gook.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists