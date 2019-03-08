You can fight zombies with Nerf guns in Norwich until 4am this Halloween

Look alive, a new Halloween event is coming to OPEN Norwich and it sounds terrifying.

Escape The Zombies will take place on Friday, November 1 from 9.30pm and finishes at 4am the next day.

Those who sign up to take part will have to navigate their way around OPEN in the dark with the task of finding the key card that unlocks the doors - the only way to escape the hoards of undead.

Brave escapees will be armed with Nerf guns to "shoot and battle" their way through the zombies toward safety.

Teams can be a maximum of 10 people and will have 45 minutes to solve the puzzles and clues that will lead them to the pass code.

When a team isn't playing they will be acting as zombies with the goal of terrifying the other teams.

A grand prize is up for grabs for the team that escapes the fastest and with the most members alive.

Tickets are on sale now from OPEN's website, there will not be tickets on the door.

The event is for people ages 18 plus only.

