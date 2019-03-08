Norwich restaurant launches Halloween afternoon tea

A taster of what's in store at the Halloween Teas at The Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams. Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Get ready to enjoy some freakishly delicious sweet treats as The Assembly House in Norwich has launched a Halloween afternoon tea.

The team at the restaurant in Theatre Street has re-vamped the traditional spread and will be serving the House of Horrors afternoon tea from October 21 until October 31.

Guests can enjoy a number of spooky treats including 'Ghoul-friend', a lightly-spiced ginger cupcake complete with a sugar ghost, and 'The Here's Looking at You Macaron', a vanilla macaron with a blueberry core.

Sandwiches, scones and savoury treats are also on offer and vegan, dairy-fee and gluten-free menus are available.

Afternoon tea at The Assembly House is served from 12pm until 4.30pm and costs £21.95 for one or £42 for two and a smaller Halloweenies children's afternoon tea is available for diners under the age of 12 which costs £12.95 per child.

You can book online and view the full menu at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk by using the 'book a table' button and choosing a time between 12pm and 4.30pm or you can call 01603 626402.