Shopping vouchers and slap-up meals up for grabs in Norwich Big Weekend ballot

25 February, 2020 - 09:44
Richard Bainbridge in the kitchen of Benedicts Restaurant Credit: Katja Bainbridge

Archant

Norwich Big Weekend will invite everyone to rediscover the amazing things to see and do in the city with over 600 pairs of free tickets to attractions and experiences.

A new escape game from History Mystery has started at The Museum of Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020A new escape game from History Mystery has started at The Museum of Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The inaugural Norwich Big Weekend takes place from Saturday, April 4 to Sunday, April 5 and will see museums, cultural venues, restaurants and hotels across the city and beyond offering free days out.

The prizes up for grabs include tickets to Norwich Castle, the Museum of Norwich and their escape rooms Goin' Up City and the Merchants' Vaults, a behind-the-scenes tour of Norwich Airport, entry for Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and free games at The Bowling House in Dereham Road.

There are also plenty of food and drink giveaways, with a seven-course dinner for two at Benedicts, tours of Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick and gin masterclasses with Bullards Gin, based at The Ten Bells bar in St Benedicts Street.

READ MORE: New escape game takes place after hours across entire city museum

The top prizes are an £1,000 intu Chapelfield gift card, a two-night stay in a deluxe room with breakfast at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall and a one-night stay in an executive suite at the Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett with breakfast and access to leisure and spa facilities.

The event has been organised by VisitNorwich and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which was established in November 2012 to help the city thrive and to support local businesses.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID, said: "The inspiration for Norwich Big Weekend is to showcase to residents the breadth and quality of things to do, eat and see across Norwich and the rest of the county, so in turn they can share their experiences with others.

READ MORE: 9 big concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020 with tickets still available

"It's wonderful to be able to offer free tickets to over 1000 local people and we trust the winners will take something positive away from their days and evenings out and build some delightful memories."

The Bowling House in Dereham Road Credit: Supplied by Norwich BIDThe Bowling House in Dereham Road Credit: Supplied by Norwich BID

Most tickets will be valid over the Norwich Big Weekend and the ballot is open now until March 16 to anyone with a Norfolk postcode at norwichbigweekend.co.uk and you can enter as many times as you like.

