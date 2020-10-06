Pubs across Norfolk offering free drinks this October

Claire Brooks, landlady of the Walnut Tree Shades which is one of the Norfolk pubs offering free drinks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

There is even more reason to go to the pub this October as venues across Norfolk are giving away free drinks to customers.

Norfolk pubs are offering free drinks this October Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Norfolk pubs are offering free drinks this October Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The offer is part of the ‘Here’s to the Pub’ campaign run by Ei Publican Partnerships and each punter can claim a drink every week this month.

Each week runs from Thursday to Wednesday and there are a maximum of 100 drinks available at each pub available on a first come, first served basis.

The promotion is running until October 29 at 1,250 Ei Publican Partnerships pubs across the UK, with a huge choice of beverages including Budweiser, Gordon’s gin and Rekorderlig ciders alongside non-alcoholic options.

The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Customers can use the search function on the Great British Pubs website to find participating venues.

They must then wait to claim until a server is at their table in their venue of choice, where they can choose from a selection of drinks online.

Nick Light, managing director of Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “Our customers have been fantastic in supporting their local pubs post lockdown, and this is our way of giving something back to them.

“It continues to be a difficult time not just for our industry but for our customers, with local lockdowns and tougher restrictions feeding feelings of uncertainty and worry.

“This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs in the safe and secure environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”

Visit great-british-pubs.co.uk/campaign/heres-to-the-pub to see participating venues and the full terms and conditions.

List of participating pubs in Norfolk:

WHITE LODGE ATTLEBOROUGH

SARACENS HEAD DISS

RAMPANT HORSE FAKENHAM

TRAMWAY HOTEL GORLESTON

CENTURION CAISTER ON SEA

BELL ST OLAVES

SUN INN BRADWELL

KINGS ARMS CAISTER

KINGS ARMS LUDHAM

TURNSTONE HOPTON

BELL INN WORTWELL

MAIDS HEAD KINGS LYNN

SWAN SOUTH WOOTTON

BLACK SWAN NORTH WALSHAM

SWAN EAST HARLING

CELLAR HOUSE EATON

QUEENS HEAD HETHERSETT

BRIDGE INN ACLE

WALNUT TREE SHADES NORWICH

UNTHANK ARMS NORWICH

YORK TAVERN NORWICH

WHITE HORSE CROSTWICK

OAK TREE NORWICH

CHESTNUT TREE NORWICH

RAM INN BRUNDALL

CROWN SHERINGHAM

GREYHOUND SWAFFHAM