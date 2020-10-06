Pubs across Norfolk offering free drinks this October
PUBLISHED: 11:09 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 06 October 2020
There is even more reason to go to the pub this October as venues across Norfolk are giving away free drinks to customers.
The offer is part of the ‘Here’s to the Pub’ campaign run by Ei Publican Partnerships and each punter can claim a drink every week this month.
Each week runs from Thursday to Wednesday and there are a maximum of 100 drinks available at each pub available on a first come, first served basis.
The promotion is running until October 29 at 1,250 Ei Publican Partnerships pubs across the UK, with a huge choice of beverages including Budweiser, Gordon’s gin and Rekorderlig ciders alongside non-alcoholic options.
Customers can use the search function on the Great British Pubs website to find participating venues.
They must then wait to claim until a server is at their table in their venue of choice, where they can choose from a selection of drinks online.
Nick Light, managing director of Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “Our customers have been fantastic in supporting their local pubs post lockdown, and this is our way of giving something back to them.
“It continues to be a difficult time not just for our industry but for our customers, with local lockdowns and tougher restrictions feeding feelings of uncertainty and worry.
“This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs in the safe and secure environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”
Visit great-british-pubs.co.uk/campaign/heres-to-the-pub to see participating venues and the full terms and conditions.
List of participating pubs in Norfolk:
WHITE LODGE ATTLEBOROUGH
SARACENS HEAD DISS
RAMPANT HORSE FAKENHAM
TRAMWAY HOTEL GORLESTON
CENTURION CAISTER ON SEA
BELL ST OLAVES
SUN INN BRADWELL
KINGS ARMS CAISTER
KINGS ARMS LUDHAM
TURNSTONE HOPTON
BELL INN WORTWELL
MAIDS HEAD KINGS LYNN
SWAN SOUTH WOOTTON
BLACK SWAN NORTH WALSHAM
SWAN EAST HARLING
CELLAR HOUSE EATON
QUEENS HEAD HETHERSETT
BRIDGE INN ACLE
WALNUT TREE SHADES NORWICH
UNTHANK ARMS NORWICH
YORK TAVERN NORWICH
WHITE HORSE CROSTWICK
OAK TREE NORWICH
CHESTNUT TREE NORWICH
RAM INN BRUNDALL
CROWN SHERINGHAM
GREYHOUND SWAFFHAM
