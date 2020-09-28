Search

Socially distanced Oktoberfest event announced for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:17 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 28 September 2020

A socially distanced Oktoberfest event has been announced for Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Halfpoint.

Halfpoint

Raise your steins in the air as you will still be able to celebrate Oktoberfest in Norfolk this year at a new socially distanced event.

Enjoy German beers and food at a new socially distanced Oktoberfest event, with tables seating up to six. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kzenon.Enjoy German beers and food at a new socially distanced Oktoberfest event, with tables seating up to six. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kzenon.

Oktoberfest is coming to the Wensum Valley Golf and Country Club in Taverham from Friday, October 23 to Saturday, October 24, with afternoon and evening slots on both days.

Guests can expect a range of German beers and food, supplied by local vendors, and there will be live performers across the two days, including a traditional oompah band.

The event will be Covid-safe with table service only and both the ordering of food and drinks and track and trace will be done online by scanning a QR code.

Tables will be limited to six people, with a minimum of two, and guests must stay seated - if they need to leave to use the toilets they will need to put on a face mask.

READ MORE: 9 of the best beer gardens in Norwich

It has been organised by events promoter Adam Coulton, 35, from Taverham, who is one of the directors of the Nearly Festival, which brings leading tribute acts to parks across the region, and he also runs Ibiza Brunch with food, drinks and music.

Adam Coulton has been running socially distanced events all summer, including a drive-thru street food festival Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAdam Coulton has been running socially distanced events all summer, including a drive-thru street food festival Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

During lockdown, he has held socially distanced versions of both events, with Nearly Festival also held at Wensum Valley Golf and Country Club, along with a touring drive-thru street food festival.

Mr Coulton said: “I had a meeting with the golf club and had the idea of doing Oktoberfest and it has had a really good response so far.

READ MORE: Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

“It will take place indoors across their two large restaurants and the tables will be very spaced out.

“The events industry has been hit hard, so I really hope people support the event and trust it will be safe.”

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival and traditionally runs for 18 days in Munich from mid-September.

It began in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.

The afternoon sessions run from 1pm until 5pm and evening ones from 6pm to 10pm and you can buy tickets at brunchevents.musthavetickets.co.uk

