11 places where you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 14:37 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 October 2020
Archant Norfolk 2018
Get into the Halloween spirit this October and visit one of these brilliant PYO pumpkin farms, with plenty to choose from across Norfolk.
1. Old Hall Farm
Where: Norwich Road, Woodton, NR35 2LP
When: Daily from October 10 to November 1, 10am to 4pm
Cost: £5 per car which includes a medium pumpkin (additional pumpkins available and priced according to size)
Old Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin picking event will run daily from October 10 and there will also be a trail around the farm, with the shop and café open as usual. Customers will be expected to follow all social distancing guidelines and no dogs are allowed due to the livestock on the farm.
2. Hirsty’s Family Fun Park
Where: Yarmouth Rd, Hemsby, NR29 4NL
When: October 10 and 11, October 17 and 18, October 22 to November 1, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Adults £5, children (3 to 16) £10, under-2s free, book online at hirstysfamilyfunpark.co.uk
Head to Hirsty’s Family Fun Park to pick and carve a pumpkin and there is also a mega maize maze to explore and a Halloween quiz. Masks must be worn in the café and guests are advised to keep two metres apart from other groups as much as possible. There are also Halloween drive-in cinema screenings taking place later this month, including Hocus Pocus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Ghostbusters, and you can buy tickets at outdoorcinemalive.com
3. Algy’s Farm Shop
Where: Billingford Road, Bintree, NR20 5PW
When: Available now, Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm, Sunday, 10.40am to 4pm
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
Whether you’re making a jack-o’-lantern or want to bake a tasty pumpkin pie, Algy’s Farm Shop has got you covered this Halloween. You can now pick your own homegrown pumpkin direct from the field in all shapes, sizes and colours, so make sure to bring your wellies. On weekends and daily from October 24 (both 11am to 2.30pm) there will be woodfired pizzas available too.
4. The Pumpkin House
Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD
When: October 21 to 31, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Pumpkins priced according to size
Brookhill Farm opened its custom-built Pumpkin House in 2018 and it is back for a third year as customers select one from the shelving made out of scaffolding boards, with different sizes to choose from. To keep customers safe there will be lots of hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system and only one group allowed in the house at a time.
5. Hill Farm
Where: Norwich Road, Horstead, NR12 7BA
When: Available now, Monday, Thursday and Friday, 8.30am to 4pm, Saturday, 8.30am to 12.30pm, closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Hill Farm and when you arrive you will need to check in at the farm shop, where you will need to wear a face mask and use sanitiser. No dogs are allowed on the field and they take cash or card payment.
6. White House Farm
Where: Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB
When: Available now, Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
There are plenty of pumpkins to pick in the field at White House Farm this October. Make sure to visit the farm shop while you’re there as it is packed with local goodies.
7. The Tacons
Where: The Grange, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5AJ
When: Available now on weekends then daily over October half-term, both 10am to 4pm
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
The perfect weekend outing for families and friends alike, there are pumpkins of all shapes and colours, even blue ones, to choose from. The farm shop is also open daily from 9am to 6pm with great local produce, including Nortons cheese and Norfolk Farmhouse ice cream.
8. Wroxham Barns
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU
When: October 22 to November 1, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Adults £10.95, children £11.95, under-2s £1.50, booking essential, wroxhambarns.co.uk
Wroxham Barns’ Pumpkin Festival is back for another year, with a free pumpkin for every child along with a place at spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch. Tickets include unlimited access to the Junior Farm and The Fun Park, which recently underwent a six-figure refurbishment and includes pedal go karts, jumping pillows and a Robinson’s Toy Set ride. Due to coronavirus and social distancing, families need to book a timed arrival slot and face masks are compulsory in some areas.
9. Alby Crafts and Gardens
Where: Cromer Road, Erpingham, NR11 7QE
When: October 17 to 18, October 24 to 31, 9.30am to 4.30pm
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
There will be lots of pumpkins to choose from, with Covid-19 precautions in place, and guests can also take part in games, visit a photo booth and enjoy tasty refreshments.
10. Pettitts Animal Adventure Park
Where: Church Road, Reedham, NR13 3UA
When: October 22 to November 1, 10am to 5pm, booking essential, pettittsadventurepark.co.uk
Cost: Adult £14.50, child (2-15) £14, under-2s free, senior citizen/disabled/carers £12.50
All paying children get to pick a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch and then take it to the carving area using a little wheelbarrow, where there will be a carving team to help the youngsters. There will also be daily Halloween shows with Andy the Clown and Maxi Mouse and families can enjoy the rides and meet the animals too.
11. Netherton Steakhouse
Where: The Street, Long Stratton, NR15 2XG
When: October 26 to 31, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Pumpkins individually priced
Head to Netherton Steakhouse this Halloween for pumpkin picking in the garden, where there will also be face painting and a photographer if you wish to capture the moment. Hot food, including pumpkin soup, and drinks will be available. There will be a limited capacity due to coronavirus.
Make sure to check online before visiting a PYO pumpkin farm as they may cancel at short notice due to bad weather conditions or coronavirus restrictions.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.