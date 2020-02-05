Search

Advanced search

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:51 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 05 February 2020

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

If you're looking out for a place to go for Mother's Day then you're in luck, as a Norwich bar is hosting a Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch all weekend.

Where the Mamma Mia-themed brunch will take place in Revolution Norwich Credit: RevolutionWhere the Mamma Mia-themed brunch will take place in Revolution Norwich Credit: Revolution

Revolution, in Queen Street, is running the brunch from March 21 to 22 for you to treat the ultimate Dancing Queen in your life and the venue will have Grecian decor, inspired by the fictional island of Kalokairi used in the film.

There will be three slots at 12pm to 2pm, 2pm to 4pm and 4pm to 6pm and guests will be able to enjoy a brunch dish of their choice, which includes blueberry, banana and Nutella pancakes and a fried chicken and bacon waffle.

Whether you come with your mum or your mates, you will be able to enjoy unlimited booze, with options such as prosecco, Aperol Spritz, Amstel and a selection of soft drinks.

READ MORE: The Lion King outdoor cinema coming to Norwich

There is also optional add-ons, with bottomless Pornstar Martinis for an extra £10pp, which the whole party have to upgrade to, and for £2.50 you can have a burger to eat instead.

Lauren Newby, sales coordinator at Revolution Norwich, said: "We listen to the soundtrack every day and were going to do the event in the summer, but one of the girls here suggested we do it on Mother's Day as everyone loves it and it has even got Mamma in the name.

Some of the drinks on offer at Revolution Norwich bottomless brunch Credit: RevolutionSome of the drinks on offer at Revolution Norwich bottomless brunch Credit: Revolution

READ MORE: A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

"Mother's Day is on the Sunday, but we've decided to do it for the whole weekend and people are going mad for it is as it is such a feel-good film that everyone loves."

Abba was formed in Stockholm in 1972 and after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, went on to have worldwide chart success.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of new festival Love Light Norwich

Their timeless tracks were turned into the Mamma Mia! musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, which opened in London's West End in 1999, and two blockbuster films have followed.

To book for Mamma Mia or regular brunch, with runs the same times every Saturday and Sunday, call 01603 858483.

Bottomless brunch at Revolution Norwich Credit: RevolutionBottomless brunch at Revolution Norwich Credit: Revolution

The 12pm to 2pm slot costs £20, 2pm to 4pm £25 and 4pm to 6pm £30.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Teachers may strike in protest at running of school

Teachers at the school have now been balloted for strike action. Photo: Nick Butcher

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Farmers urged to explore how natural predators can help kill crop pests

Diss Monitor Farm manager Richard Ling will host a discussion on integrated pest management and beneficial insects. Picture: Liz Bishop
Drive 24