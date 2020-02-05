Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich
If you're looking out for a place to go for Mother's Day then you're in luck, as a Norwich bar is hosting a Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch all weekend.
Revolution, in Queen Street, is running the brunch from March 21 to 22 for you to treat the ultimate Dancing Queen in your life and the venue will have Grecian decor, inspired by the fictional island of Kalokairi used in the film.
There will be three slots at 12pm to 2pm, 2pm to 4pm and 4pm to 6pm and guests will be able to enjoy a brunch dish of their choice, which includes blueberry, banana and Nutella pancakes and a fried chicken and bacon waffle.
Whether you come with your mum or your mates, you will be able to enjoy unlimited booze, with options such as prosecco, Aperol Spritz, Amstel and a selection of soft drinks.
There is also optional add-ons, with bottomless Pornstar Martinis for an extra £10pp, which the whole party have to upgrade to, and for £2.50 you can have a burger to eat instead.
Lauren Newby, sales coordinator at Revolution Norwich, said: "We listen to the soundtrack every day and were going to do the event in the summer, but one of the girls here suggested we do it on Mother's Day as everyone loves it and it has even got Mamma in the name.
"Mother's Day is on the Sunday, but we've decided to do it for the whole weekend and people are going mad for it is as it is such a feel-good film that everyone loves."
Abba was formed in Stockholm in 1972 and after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, went on to have worldwide chart success.
Their timeless tracks were turned into the Mamma Mia! musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, which opened in London's West End in 1999, and two blockbuster films have followed.
To book for Mamma Mia or regular brunch, with runs the same times every Saturday and Sunday, call 01603 858483.
The 12pm to 2pm slot costs £20, 2pm to 4pm £25 and 4pm to 6pm £30.