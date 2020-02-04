Video

The Lion King outdoor cinema coming to Norwich

The 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown at an outdoor cinema event in Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema Archant

Take a trip to Pride Rock this summer as an outdoor cinema screening of The Lion King is coming to Norwich.

Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and filmed in Norfolk and Suffolk, will be shown at Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and filmed in Norfolk and Suffolk, will be shown at Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema

The 2019 remake of The Lion King, which uses photorealistic computer-animation, is taking place at Sprowston Manor on Saturday, September 19.

The film, which stars Seth Rogen as the voice of Pumbaa and Beyoncé as Nala, features hit songs from the 1994 classic, written by Elton John and Tim Rice, including 'Circle of Life', 'Hakuna Matata' and 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King', alongside new tracks such as Spirit and Never Too Late.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the story of how Simba became king of Pride Rock, with the help of friends Timon the meerkat and Pumbaa the warthog as he tries to overthrow his evil uncle Scar.

The event, organised by Adventure Cinema, begins at 6.30pm and ends at 10pm and there will also be hot food and snacks available, an on-site bar, music before the film starts and picnics are welcome.

They are also running a screening of Danny Boyle's 2019 smash-hit Yesterday the night before on Friday, September 18, with the same timings, and it tells the story of struggling musician (Himesh Patel) who realises he is the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up after an accident in a world where they never existed.

He then sets himself the task of learning all their songs off-by-heart and passes them off as his own and there is a lot of interest in Yesterday locally as filming took place across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Latitude Festival and Gorleston Beach.

A spokesman for Adventure Cinema said: "We're very excited to be bringing Adventure Cinema to Norwich, with some fantastic films at such a stunning venue and we can't wait for some special nights under the stars."

Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Standard tickets to both films cost £14.50, where you will need to bring your own blankets and camping chairs, and VIP costs £20.50 for a luxury deck chair in a prime position.

The film starts at approximately 8pm on both nights and under 16s will need to be accompanied by an adult - for The Lion King screening there are £9.50 tickets available for under 16s too.

You can purchase tickets at adventurecinema.co.uk