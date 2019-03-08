Gallery

All the pictures from Sunday at Latitude Festival 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It was anything but Summertime Sadness as thousands of festival-goers enjoyed the final day of Latitude Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Over 40,000 people have flocked to Henham Park over the weekend to enjoy music, theatre, arts and comedy from across the world, with plenty of acts closer to home too.

Entertainment kicked off on The Obelisk Arena main stage at midday with The Kingdom Choir who performed Stand By Me at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

The gospel choir went on to sign a major record deal with Sony Music UK and released their debut album in October 2018.

READ MORE: All the pictures from Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019

Their triumphant performance was followed by sets from Palace, Pale Waves and Cat Power with Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid, whose hits include Strangers and Don't Feel Like Crying, and CHVRCHES taking to the stage early evening.

Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The headline set will come from Californian popstar Lana Del Ray who will perform her first headline show in the UK since the release of her number one album Lust for Life in a festival exclusive.

READ MORE: All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

Lana is set to release her sixth album in 2019 and first shot to fame with her 2012 album Born to Die with hits including Video Games and Summertime Sadness.

Stand-up star and host of Room 101 Frank Skinner, who also wrote the Three Lions World Cup hit with David Baddiel, also delighted fans on Sunday afternoon and he was joined in the Comedy Arena by the likes of Milton Jones and Russell Kane.

Other highlights of the day included The Guilty Feminist award-winning comedy podcast, hosted by Deborah Frances-White, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and photographer Rankin.

Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk Smart Sinfonia playing at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Suffolk Smart Sinfonia playing at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk Smart Sinfonia playing at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Suffolk Smart Sinfonia playing at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Solas area at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Solas area at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Solas area at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Solas area at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dancing yoga at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Dancing yoga at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The queue to see Charlie Brooker at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The queue to see Charlie Brooker at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let�s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Let’s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Let’s Eat Grandma playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans enjoying Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans enjoying Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans enjoying Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans enjoying Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Pale Waves playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch: