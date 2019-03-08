Search

All the pictures from Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 19:17 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 20 July 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Festival-goers donned their Handbags and Gladrags for the second day of Latitude Festival.

The Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

After an impressive headline set from BRIT award-winning singer George Ezra on Friday night, attendees at the Henham Park were in high spirits ahead of day two.

The event has returned to the Suffolk coast for its 14th year and 40,000 people are attending the festival with day and weekend tickets sold out.

The day took an unexpected turn at 2pm when music stopped on the Obelisk Arena, BBC Sounds Stage and Lake Stage due to lightning causing safety concerns.

The stages were declared safe at 3pm but Futureheads were unable to come back and finish their set on the main stage.

The Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Performing at The Obelisk Arena for the rest of the day was Walking on Cars, Marina and Tom Grennan and the first Saturday headliner is Welsh rockers Stereophonics who will make sure audiences Have A Nice Day with all their biggest hits.

Stereophonics stepped in as the Saturday headliner when Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their slot after band member Jonny McDaid needed emergency surgery.

They have 11 top ten hits include The Bartender and the Thief, Dakota and Just Looking and recently performed as part of the Forest Live concert series in Thetford.

Welsh electronic music duo Underworld will also give a special closing performance on the main stage.

They first formed in 1980 and their biggest hit Born Slippy, which was released in 1995, is bound to have the crowd on their feet.

The Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comedy fans were also in for a treat on Saturday with performances from Katherine Ryan and Jason Manford and other highlights included Dermot O'Leary broadcasting live on Radio 2, a Q&A with screenwriter Richard Curtis behind new film Yesterday filmed across Norfolk and Suffolk and singer-songwriter Imelda May.

Lana Del Ray will close The Obelisk Arena on Sunday night in her first headline set in the UK since the release of number one 2017 album Lust for Life.

The Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Magic Gang playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodWalking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGrace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Futureheads playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGrace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGrace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGrace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Grace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGrace Carter playing the BBC Sounds Stage on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

An electrical storm delays the Saturday line up at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAn electrical storm delays the Saturday line up at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

An electrical storm delays the Saturday line up at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAn electrical storm delays the Saturday line up at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

