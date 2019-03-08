Search

Advanced search

Gallery

All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:17 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 19 July 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Latitude Festival kicked off in style at Henham Park on Friday with some of the biggest names in music, arts and comedy.

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The event has returned to the Suffolk coast for its 14th edition and 40,000 people are expected to attend across the weekend.

There was plenty of talent on The Obelisk Arena main stage which included performances from indie star Baxter Dury, soul singer Anna Calvi, fresh from the release of 2018 top 40 album Hunter, and Texas trio Khruangbin.

Late evening entertainment will come from hip-hop musician Loyle Carner who first appeared on the scene in 2014 with debut EP A Little Late and his debut album Yesterday's Gone in 2017 was nominated for the 2017 Mercury Prize.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Latitude Festival 2019

The 24-year-old, who hails from Lambeth in South London, was also nominated for the British Breakthrough Act and Male Solo Artist at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

George Ezra is the headline act and he previously performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music Tent, which was packed out for the then upcoming artist.

George has had five UK top tens including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Girl and 2018 single Shotgun and he won the British Male Solo Artist award at the BRITs 2019.

READ MORE: Latitude 2019: The ultimate guide to eating at this year's festival

There was also plenty of laughs in the comedy arena which included Nish Kumar, Marcus Brigstocke and American comedian Michelle Wolf, known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy.

Stereophonics and Underworld are set to headline the main stage on Saturday and the festival will finish with Californian popstar Lana Del Ray on Sunday.

Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Glitter time at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGlitter time at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Glitter time at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGlitter time at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAnna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver who tried to flee from police arrested after car crashes into health centre wall

Car crashed into Adelaide Street Health Centre in Norwich

Daughter’s angst as police investigate whether mother’s body was wrongly donated to medical science

Gwenda Higgins on her 80th birthday Photo: Nicola Wing

MATCHDAY LIVE: Schalke v Norwich City – final game of Germany tour for Canaries

Canaries striker Teemu Pukki faces one of his former clubs this evening, Schalke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists