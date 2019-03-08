Gallery

All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Latitude Festival kicked off in style at Henham Park on Friday with some of the biggest names in music, arts and comedy.

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The event has returned to the Suffolk coast for its 14th edition and 40,000 people are expected to attend across the weekend.

There was plenty of talent on The Obelisk Arena main stage which included performances from indie star Baxter Dury, soul singer Anna Calvi, fresh from the release of 2018 top 40 album Hunter, and Texas trio Khruangbin.

Late evening entertainment will come from hip-hop musician Loyle Carner who first appeared on the scene in 2014 with debut EP A Little Late and his debut album Yesterday's Gone in 2017 was nominated for the 2017 Mercury Prize.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Lambeth in South London, was also nominated for the British Breakthrough Act and Male Solo Artist at the 2018 Brit Awards.

George Ezra is the headline act and he previously performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music Tent, which was packed out for the then upcoming artist.

George has had five UK top tens including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Girl and 2018 single Shotgun and he won the British Male Solo Artist award at the BRITs 2019.

There was also plenty of laughs in the comedy arena which included Nish Kumar, Marcus Brigstocke and American comedian Michelle Wolf, known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy.

Stereophonics and Underworld are set to headline the main stage on Saturday and the festival will finish with Californian popstar Lana Del Ray on Sunday.

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

