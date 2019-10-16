Search

Take a look inside Norwich's new Korean restaurant which serves KFC

16 October, 2019 - 18:44
Bong Ha Kim and Jung Hee Park are the owners of the new Korean restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

From Korean fried chicken to barbecue dishes, customers are queuing outside every evening to try Norwich's newest restaurant The Kimchi.

The Kimchi, which is the former home of Baan Chang Thai restaurant in Brigg Street, is owned by couple Jung Hee Park and Bong Ha Kim who both grew up in South Korea and wanted to bring the food they love to Norwich.

Mr Kim is the chef at the restaurant and met Ms Park whilst they were both studying in Australia and he was at the prestigious William Angliss Cookery College.

After working in restaurants around the country, they both came to London into 2005 where they started a business importing items from Korea to sell and Ms Park had her own fashion brand making scarves, which bought her to the Royal Norfolk Show on several occasions.

Last year, they decided it was time to open their own restaurant in England and began looking for a location where they could serve the food they loved.

Ms Park said: "Bong Ha has always had a passion for food and I have always held him up but we felt before it was too late we would try once and for all and we really wanted to bring healthy, Korean food to England that we grew up with.

"We spent a year trying to find a nice location and one day the Norwich restaurant just popped up on the screen and I said this is the place - we were living in Milton Keynes at the time but we called the agent and went straight away and fell in love with it.

"We've got barbecue beef, chicken and pork all served on a sizzling dish, bibim-bap, which is a traditional healthy meal with rice, different vegetables and toppings and a fried egg, and also Korean Fried chicken which is the KFC everyone should be eating, with a choice of sweet chilli or garlic soy sauce."

Since opening a fortnight ago, they have been packed every night which has been largely down to word-of-mouth and, in particular, support from the Korean Society at the University of East Anglia.

The couple are also planning to open a takeaway near the university or in the city centre in the future so more people can enjoy their food.

Ms Park added: "Before opening, we met with the Korean student ambassador at UEA who introduced us to the Korean Society and we invited 20 of them here before we opened for a free meal to test the food and when we opened they all came back with friends.

"Word-of-mouth is the most powerful form of marketing and we have had queues outside the doors every night and it is such an amazing feeling."

The Kimchi is open Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm at 4a Brigg Street.

