Britain's poshest Christmas train is coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:53 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 October 2019

The Northern Belle Christmas train is coming to Norwich Credit: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle Christmas train is coming to Norwich Credit: Northern Belle

Step into Christmas in style this year on board Britain's version of the Orient Express which is coming to Norfolk.

The Northern Belle is Britain's version of the Orient Express Credit: Northern BelleThe Northern Belle is Britain's version of the Orient Express Credit: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle is jingling all the way into Norwich Station on Thursday, December 12 and guests are in for a cracker of a day with a seven-course meal to enjoy.

The luxury locomotive will arrive into the city at 12.30pm, where it will stay for around ten minutes for boarding, and will then go on a round trip, including a stop in Ipswich at 1.30pm to pick up passengers.

Train spotters living between the two stations, in locations such as Diss and Stowmarket along the line, will be able to see the Northern Belle passing through.

Forget dry turkey and overcooked Brussels sprouts this Christmas, as you will enjoy a seven-course festive meal with wine, which will also include a cheese board, biscuits and chutneys.

Guests will enjoy a seven course meal on board the Northern Belle Credit: Northern BelleGuests will enjoy a seven course meal on board the Northern Belle Credit: Northern Belle

Father Christmas will be putting in an appearance too and there will be live musicians and a conjuror adding a touch of magic across the seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages.

A spokesman for Northern Belle said: "Our on board chef Matthew Green is planning a delicious festive meal.

"The train harks back to the golden days of rail travel when the journey itself was as important as the destination and nothing is too good for passengers on the Northern Belle."

The train will arrive back into Norwich at 5.30pm and drop passengers back in Ipswich at 6.30pm.

The Northern Belle train will be stopping at Norwich and Ipswich Credit: Northern BelleThe Northern Belle train will be stopping at Norwich and Ipswich Credit: Northern Belle

Tickets cost £260 per person and can be purchased at northernbelle.co.uk or by phone on 01270 899681.

