7 things for big kids to do in Norwich - from roller skating to retro arcade

Owner Glen McDonald with the collection of arcade machines at Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry Archant

From roller skating to a retro arcade, here are seven kidult activities in Norwich that mean you never need to grow up.

The Bowling House in Dereham Road, Norwich. Sam Leonard, Dan Knights and Kelly Claypole. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Bowling House in Dereham Road, Norwich. Sam Leonard, Dan Knights and Kelly Claypole. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. What: Karaoke

Where: Bowling House, Dereham Road, NR2 4HX

When: Available to hire every day

Cost: £25 for one hour, visit bowlinghouse.co.uk to book or call 01603 397412

Karaoke isn't just for kids and you can sing your heart out in one of the private booths at the Bowling House for up to 10 people, with bar hire and food packages available for parties too.

From Adele to Aerosmith, there are over 30,000 karaoke songs to choose from and you can control the playlist from your phone.

Whilst you're there, you can also enjoy the retro bowling alley, with pins on strings and vintage cinema seats and there is a bar with locally-sourced beer and spirits to enjoy.

Roller skating isn't just for kids Credit: Images/iStockphoto Roller skating isn't just for kids Credit: Images/iStockphoto

2. What: Roller Skating

Where: Funkys Norwich, Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, NR6 6AX

When: To see term time and school holiday hours visit skateandplay.co.uk

Cost: Roller skating £7.25, skate hire £1 quad/£1.50 inline

Suitable for all abilities, the roller skating rink is the perfect activity for kidults and they also hold an over 18s roller disco every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm, with work groups and student societies welcome, and every Saturday from 7pm to 11pm there is a party night.

They also run skating lessons, have an adventure play area for children and there is a large cafe with hot and cold food and drink available.

Gravity features a large trampoline area, dodgeball court and slam dunk zone Credit: Antony Kelly Gravity features a large trampoline area, dodgeball court and slam dunk zone Credit: Antony Kelly

3. What: Trampolining

Where: Gravity Trampoline Park, Riverside Entertainment, Wherry Road, NR1 1WT

When: To see term time and school holiday hours visit gravity-uk.com

Cost: Advance £10.16, walk-in £11.95 for one hour

Are looking for a date night with a difference or bored of the gym? Get fit the fun way at Gravity, which features a large open trampoline area with a dodgeball court, air bags and slam dunk zone.

Laser quest can be enjoyed by all ages. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Laser quest can be enjoyed by all ages. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sessions last one hour and there is also a Gravity Rocks climbing wall, cafe and they run fitness classes on weekdays.

Make sure to arrive 20 minutes before your session so you have time to sign the safety agreement and buy the special socks, if you don't have them already, which cost £2.50.

4. What: Laser Quest

Where: Quasar, 17-19 St Stephens Road, NR1 3SP

When: 3pm to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday, 9am to 10pm Saturday, 9am to 8pm Sunday

Cost: One game £5.50 per person, two games £9.95, three games £11.95, age 7+

Let off some steam at this popular laser tag centre located just a stone's throw from intu Chapelfield, which is just as fun for adults as children.

Quasar is a laser-based game played by two teams of up to twelve players and there is also a range of party, stag and hen do packages on offer.

Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf Credit: Supplied by David Moore Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf Credit: Supplied by David Moore

5. What: Adventure Golf

Where: Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf, Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA

When: Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm (last entry 8.30pm), weekends 9am to 7.30pm (last entry 7.30pm)

Cost: £8.25, under 16s £6.25, family of four (maximum two adults) £24.50

Earlier this year, the adventure golf course was given a Jurassic makeover with a new dinosaur zone, complete with a five-metre tall brachiosaurus, animatronic dinosaurs, giant mammoth tusks and an erupting volcano.

Snow Tubing at Norfolk Snowsports Club. Credit: Ian Burt Snow Tubing at Norfolk Snowsports Club. Credit: Ian Burt

There is also a new winners podium at the 18th hole to make beating your fellow golfers even sweeter and they regularly host corporate events, hen parties and stag dos.

6. What: Snow Tubing

Where: Norfolk Snowsports Club, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, NR14 8TW

When: Various sessions, check norfolksnowsports.com for timings

Cost: One hour costs £13 per person

If you are bored of brunches and bowling, then this is the perfect activity for your next get together with friends and you'll be laughing all the way as you spin down the slope in a rubber ring.

If you don't fancy the hassle of learning to ski or ice skate then this is the perfect snow sport for you as no skill is required and you just need to be prepared to have lots of fun.

Pacmania arcade machine at the new Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry Pacmania arcade machine at the new Retro Replay in Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Neil Perry

7. What: Arcade

Where: Retro Replay, Castle Mall, NR1 3DD

When: Monday to Friday, 6pm to 11pm, weekends 11am to 11pm

Cost: Wristbands £10

A new arcade opened in September at Castle Mall it is run by Glen McDonald, who takes customers down memory lane with machines from the 1970s and 80s, alongside a range of modern ones too.

From Space Invaders to House of The Dead, there is be plenty of games for everyone to enjoy on the arcade machines and retro consoles and it is run on a wristband system so customers only need to pay on entry but the games inside are free.