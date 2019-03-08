'I could cry' - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis © Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

Festival-goers have been left devastated after the Norfolk festival was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

Houghton has become the second major festival to cancel this weekend, after Boardmasters in Newquay was also called off due to forecasts of high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend.

Houghton Festival posted on Facebook at 10am on Thursday morning: "Over night, weather conditions on-site at Houghton Festival have dramatically worsened and are set to deteriorate further into the weekend.

"Tragically, following this morning's reports and further consultation with authorities, health and safety and all the festival directors, the decision has been made to cancel Houghton 2019.

"We are utterly devastated. All the hard work, love and creativity that has gone into planning and producing this year's event made this an almost impossible decision to make.

"This was set to be a wonderful weekend and the boldest step we have ever taken as a festival.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

"However, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, staff and performers, which would be compromised if we were to go ahead.

Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

"Clearly this will cause a lot of disruption and a lot of questions.

"Please understand that this decision has been made with the deepest of consideration."

Learning of the news, Danielle Mae tweeted: "Houghton Festival is cancelled, I could cry."

Alex Harris tweeted: Devastated Houghton Festival is cancelled. Have a motorhome and need somewhere to go... any ideas?"

Organisers also told customers that information regarding refunds will be available later today and asked people not to request refunds beforehand.

This year was set to be the third year of the dance music festival and it takes place at the Houghton Hall Estate, near Fakenham.