Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I could cry' - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

PUBLISHED: 10:26 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 August 2019

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

© Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

Festival-goers have been left devastated after the Norfolk festival was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake DavisThe Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

Houghton has become the second major festival to cancel this weekend, after Boardmasters in Newquay was also called off due to forecasts of high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend.

Houghton Festival posted on Facebook at 10am on Thursday morning: "Over night, weather conditions on-site at Houghton Festival have dramatically worsened and are set to deteriorate further into the weekend.

"Tragically, following this morning's reports and further consultation with authorities, health and safety and all the festival directors, the decision has been made to cancel Houghton 2019.

"We are utterly devastated. All the hard work, love and creativity that has gone into planning and producing this year's event made this an almost impossible decision to make.

"This was set to be a wonderful weekend and the boldest step we have ever taken as a festival.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

"However, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, staff and performers, which would be compromised if we were to go ahead.

Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake DavisRicardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival 2018 PICTURE: Jake Davis

"Clearly this will cause a lot of disruption and a lot of questions.

"Please understand that this decision has been made with the deepest of consideration."

Learning of the news, Danielle Mae tweeted: "Houghton Festival is cancelled, I could cry."

Alex Harris tweeted: Devastated Houghton Festival is cancelled. Have a motorhome and need somewhere to go... any ideas?"

Organisers also told customers that information regarding refunds will be available later today and asked people not to request refunds beforehand.

This year was set to be the third year of the dance music festival and it takes place at the Houghton Hall Estate, near Fakenham.

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

‘We have made nearly £70m net in transfers and 95pc of it has gone to pay off misdemeanours’ - City chief puts his faith in Farke

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber is confident head coach Daniel Farke can shine in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘A brazen waste of money’ - County Hall slammed for creating new £40K role while cutting services

Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day - All the deals, rumours and Liverpool build up

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has until 5pm on Thursday to make signings ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

New retail park labelled ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Councillors and local residents meet at the Gateway Retail Park, on Tower Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists