7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Reepham Festival is set to make its return with more than 20 bands and musicians. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

From an outdoor cinema screening of eighties classic Back to the Future to the return of the Reepham Festival, you'll be left wanting to rewind the weekend with these fantastic events.

Fleur de Bray playing Adina in The Elixir of Love Credit: Peter Marsh at ashmorevisuals Fleur de Bray playing Adina in The Elixir of Love Credit: Peter Marsh at ashmorevisuals

What: Back to the Future

Where: Hockwold Hall, Station Road, IP26 4HZ

When: August 11, gates 7.45pm, screening starts 8.30pm, gates close 10.45pm

Cost: Adult (14+) £12, youth admission (12-14) £8, cinema.hockwoldhallnorfolk.com

Go back in time with Marty McFly and Doc Brown with an outdoor screening of blockbuster Back to the Future under the stars.

In the hit 1985 film, 17-year-old high school student Marty is accidentally sent thirty years back in time by accident where he meets his young parents and his actions could change the future forever.

Over the last two months, Hockwold Hall has been holding outdoor cinema nights in its scenic grounds which will finish with 1984 classic Gremlins on August 23.

Reepham Festival is set to make its return with more than 20 bands and musicians. Jeramiah Ferrari are once again set to perform. Picture: Antony Kelly Reepham Festival is set to make its return with more than 20 bands and musicians. Jeramiah Ferrari are once again set to perform. Picture: Antony Kelly

There will be snacks, sweets, popcorn, a range of alcoholic and soft drinks available to purchase onsite.

Parking at the site is free and you may bring a small picnic with you.

What: Norfolk Into Opera Festival

Where: The Octagon Barn, Little Plumstead, NR13 5FH

When: August 8 to 11

Cost: Various prices, visit into-opera.org.uk or call the Norwich Theatre Royal Box Office on 01603 630000.

People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For four days, The Octagon Barn will become home to the inaugural season of the Norfolk Into Opera Festival.

The festival includes a Gala Concert on Friday, August 9 called Opera Unwrapped with seven opera singers including acclaimed tenor Christopher Turner and American soprano Sofia Troncoso.

There will also be three performances of a new production of Donizetti's comic opera The Elixir of Love set in rural Norfolk during World War One and will star the tenor Thomas Elwin and soprano Fleur de Bray.

What: Reepham Festival

Where: Whitwell and Reepham Station, NR10 4GA

When: August 9 to 11, live music from 12pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is coming to the city Credit: OPEN Norwich Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is coming to the city Credit: OPEN Norwich

Cost: Weekend tickets £32, church-only ticket Saturday £12, station-only Sunday £12, children (15 and under) £1, online at reephamfestival.co.uk or from Whitwell and Reepham Station, Very Nice Things in Reepham or Soundclash in Norwich

Reepham Festival returns for its 12th year and will feature live music across four stages and attracts thousands of revellers each year.

Among the highlights include legendary British ska band Bad Manners, Jeramiah Ferrari with their infectious reggae pop and alt-rockers Dead Reynolds.

On Saturday, you can catch bands and solo artists on Hansells' Stage One and Hansells' Stage Two, both at the main festival venue of Rookery Meadow, just off Back Street. There will also be acoustic acts on the Lovewell Blake Church Stage at St Mary's Church.

On Sunday, all bands will perform at Whitwell and Reepham Station on Whitwell Road.

Festival-goers are advised to park at Reepham High School on Whitwell Road, a five to ten minute walk from the main festival site.

What: Norwich Crafts in the Garden

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, NR2 1RP

When: August 10, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

There will be over 100 art, craft and gift exhibitors on display in the heart of the city with plenty of unique gifts you won't find on the high street and something for every budget.

There will also be children's entertainment, music on the bandstand and plenty of food stalls too.

Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail - work by Andy Jarrett Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail - work by Andy Jarrett

The event has been organised by the Rotary Clubs of Norwich with proceeds from 2019 supporting the Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal.

What: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Musical

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: August 6 to 11, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee Saturday and Sunday

Cost: £16 to £20, family tickets available, opennorwich.org.uk

One of the world's favourite musicals, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will have audiences of all ages flying high and featuring the lovable and wacky Caractacus Potts, his two children and Truly Scrumptious as they try and outwit Baron Bomburst. Featuring the classic songs Toot Sweets, Me Ole Bamboo and Hushabye Mountain.

What: Downham Market Water Festival

Where: Hythe Bridge, PE30 0AE

When: August 11, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free, email info@downhammarkettc.co.uk for more details

There is something for everyone at the Water Festival including stalls and attractions and the Dragon Boat races with teams from local businesses, charities and groups of family and friends. Crews of eight to 10 are required and no experience is needed.

What: Waveney Sculpture Trail

Where Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, NR14 6NU

When: Until September 8

Cost: £5 for adults, under 18s free, pay on entry only, dogs on leads welcome

Annually attracting thousands of visitors to the region, this year's trail will feature the work of 38 artists from across the UK.

Organised by Waveney & Blyth Arts, the event takes place at The Raveningham Centre, ten miles south of Norwich, on a three-acre site of lawns, hidden groves, orchards and walkways.

Now in its sixth year, this year's trail will feature a host of work offering a feast for the eyes and ears including site-specific work, 3D constructions, sculpture and sound installations.

An installation by Laura Cannell and Polly Wright involves vivid telephone receivers set amongst the trees on which visitors will be able to hear tracks from their new album Sing as the Crow Flies which was created at Raveningham Church.