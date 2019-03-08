Norfolk braced for 'disruptive' winds this weekend

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Chalabala

The whole of East Anglia is under a yellow weather warning for strong winds this Saturday.

And parts of Norfolk are under a weather warning for rain between midnight and 23.59pm on Friday.

Because of the forecast conditions Houghton Festival, which was due to run from midday today to Monday afternoon, was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

Phil Garner, for local forecaster Weatherquest, said: "The rain will begin creeping in on the region around 10pm tonight and continue through the early hours before clearing up around 9.30am on Friday morning.

"We're looking at about 4-10mm overnight.

"While Friday will be mostly dry winds are due to start up in the afternoon and Saturday could see winds of 40-45mph."

Speaking about the conditions that had led to the cancellation of Houghton Festival, Mr Garner said: "People have to be a bit careful with trees in leaf, the strong winds mean we could have branches down and if people are out their camping in nature, the strength of the winds could be quite disruptive."

Sunday morning is set for a continuation of gusts of up to 40mph but by the afternoon winds are set to ease off with a few showers across the county taking their place.