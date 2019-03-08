Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk braced for 'disruptive' winds this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:15 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 08 August 2019

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chalabala

The whole of East Anglia is under a yellow weather warning for strong winds this Saturday.

And parts of Norfolk are under a weather warning for rain between midnight and 23.59pm on Friday.

Because of the forecast conditions Houghton Festival, which was due to run from midday today to Monday afternoon, was cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

Phil Garner, for local forecaster Weatherquest, said: "The rain will begin creeping in on the region around 10pm tonight and continue through the early hours before clearing up around 9.30am on Friday morning.

"We're looking at about 4-10mm overnight.

"While Friday will be mostly dry winds are due to start up in the afternoon and Saturday could see winds of 40-45mph."

Speaking about the conditions that had led to the cancellation of Houghton Festival, Mr Garner said: "People have to be a bit careful with trees in leaf, the strong winds mean we could have branches down and if people are out their camping in nature, the strength of the winds could be quite disruptive."

Sunday morning is set for a continuation of gusts of up to 40mph but by the afternoon winds are set to ease off with a few showers across the county taking their place.

Related articles

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

‘A brazen waste of money’ - County Hall slammed for creating new £40K role while cutting services

Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Liverpool build up and City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has made five signings to the senior squad ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Norfolk braced for ‘disruptive’ winds this weekend

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists