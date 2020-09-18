Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk Holby City star donates scrub signed by cast to charity auction

PUBLISHED: 12:01 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 18 September 2020

A signed Holby City scrub top is being auctioned off by The Big C Cancer Charity thanks to Norfolk Holby City star Nic Jackman, with the money raised going towards improving the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, Picture: Rekha Garton/@nickyjackman Instagram

A signed Holby City scrub top is being auctioned off by The Big C Cancer Charity thanks to Norfolk Holby City star Nic Jackman, with the money raised going towards improving the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, Picture: Rekha Garton/@nickyjackman Instagram

Rekha Garton/@nickyjackman Instagram

A Norfolk Holby City star is hoping to get hearts racing by donating a signed scrub to The Big C for a charity auction to help those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney.

Nic Jackman has starred as Cameron Dunn in Holby City since 2016 Picture: Nick JamesNic Jackman has starred as Cameron Dunn in Holby City since 2016 Picture: Nick James

Nic Jackman, 28, has appeared as Cameron Dunn in the hit BBC medical drama since 2016 and he is a former pupil at Attleborough High and now lives in Norwich, with a flat in London for filming.

He was contacted by The Big C charity, which is based at Norwich Research Park, a few months ago to see if he wanted to get involved as an ambassador for its Nearer to Home Appeal.

The charity is hoping to raise £500,000 for a new cancer support facility in Dereham Road in Norwich.

He happily got involved as his family have been affected by cancer and he got a scrub signed by the entire Holby City cast to raise money and it is now on eBay.

The scrub is being auctioned off in aid of The Big C Charity and has been signed by the Holby City cast Picture: @nickyjackman/InstagramThe scrub is being auctioned off in aid of The Big C Charity and has been signed by the Holby City cast Picture: @nickyjackman/Instagram

READ MORE: 7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The auction ends on Monday, September 21 and with the highest bid currently at £200, Mr Jackman is hoping to boost that total higher.

Mr Jackman said: “My mum Pam has been affected by breast cancer and I have lost family members from it so I wanted to see what I could do to help.

“It is an item not easy to come by and it is a nice opportunity for a Holby City fan.”

Mr Jackman was originally cast as doctor Cameron Dunn for a few episodes in 2016, but in 2018 it became a permanent role and he has become the villain of the show.

READ MORE: Holby City star on how Norfolk charity helped his mother through cancer

He spent lockdown in Norfolk with his family and while Holby City has been back filming since July, they now need to do their own make-up and social distance between other cast members.

He added: “It was nice to be back home for an extended period of time with my mum.

“Holby is now a different beast and it takes a lot longer to plot each scene but it feels very safe.”

You can bid for the scrub at ebay.us/ZLbT9p

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s when you can see them

The Red Arrows during the 2018 Haven Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He had so many magnificent games’ - City’s proud keepers’ union will keep Krul on his toes

Tim Krul kept a clean sheet as Norwich City won their Championship opener at Huddersfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

High school confirms pupil has tested positive for coronavirus

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Armstrong: A nightmare training session and an idea for a tattoo

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

City keeper coach on his rise from academy ranks and driving taxis, to becoming a key part of Farke’s coaching staff

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten puts young keeper Daniel Barden through his paces during pre-season training Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES