Norfolk Holby City star donates scrub signed by cast to charity auction

A signed Holby City scrub top is being auctioned off by The Big C Cancer Charity thanks to Norfolk Holby City star Nic Jackman, with the money raised going towards improving the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, Picture: Rekha Garton/@nickyjackman Instagram Rekha Garton/@nickyjackman Instagram

A Norfolk Holby City star is hoping to get hearts racing by donating a signed scrub to The Big C for a charity auction to help those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney.

Nic Jackman has starred as Cameron Dunn in Holby City since 2016 Picture: Nick James Nic Jackman has starred as Cameron Dunn in Holby City since 2016 Picture: Nick James

Nic Jackman, 28, has appeared as Cameron Dunn in the hit BBC medical drama since 2016 and he is a former pupil at Attleborough High and now lives in Norwich, with a flat in London for filming.

He was contacted by The Big C charity, which is based at Norwich Research Park, a few months ago to see if he wanted to get involved as an ambassador for its Nearer to Home Appeal.

The charity is hoping to raise £500,000 for a new cancer support facility in Dereham Road in Norwich.

He happily got involved as his family have been affected by cancer and he got a scrub signed by the entire Holby City cast to raise money and it is now on eBay.

The scrub is being auctioned off in aid of The Big C Charity and has been signed by the Holby City cast Picture: @nickyjackman/Instagram The scrub is being auctioned off in aid of The Big C Charity and has been signed by the Holby City cast Picture: @nickyjackman/Instagram

The auction ends on Monday, September 21 and with the highest bid currently at £200, Mr Jackman is hoping to boost that total higher.

Mr Jackman said: “My mum Pam has been affected by breast cancer and I have lost family members from it so I wanted to see what I could do to help.

“It is an item not easy to come by and it is a nice opportunity for a Holby City fan.”

Mr Jackman was originally cast as doctor Cameron Dunn for a few episodes in 2016, but in 2018 it became a permanent role and he has become the villain of the show.

He spent lockdown in Norfolk with his family and while Holby City has been back filming since July, they now need to do their own make-up and social distance between other cast members.

He added: “It was nice to be back home for an extended period of time with my mum.

“Holby is now a different beast and it takes a lot longer to plot each scene but it feels very safe.”

You can bid for the scrub at ebay.us/ZLbT9p