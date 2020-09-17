7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:26 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 17 September 2020
Archant
From the Socially Distanced Festival with top musicians to Norwich’s Junkyard Market, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: Socially Distanced Festival
Where: South Runcton, PE33 0EX
When: September 18 to 20 (Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 11pm, Sunday, 12pm to 6pm)
Cost: Day tickets £10 to £35, weekend ticket £55, festival-goers allocated roped off areas for two to six people, twistedmelon.bigcartel.com/product/socially-distanced
The Socially Distanced Festival will take place in a six-acre field in South Runcton in west Norfolk and groups will have their own designated areas and will need to wear a face mask outside it.
The line-up includes DJs Alex P and Brandon Block, From The Specials with the Neville Staple Band, Roddy Radiation and The Skabilly Rebels and on Saturday night DJ Judge Jules will headline with a 10-piece band. If you are buying tickets separately in your group, you will need to allocate a lead buyer for your ‘bubble’ who will pass on their unique reference number to the others - everyone else will then need to quote this in the notes section when buying theirs.
2. What: Lost in Translation Circus at Interlude
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP
When: September 18 to 19, various times
Cost: Various prices, visit norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000
Interlude, a six week programme of socially-distanced performances in a big top tent, ends this weekend and Lost in Translation Circus are making sure it goes out with a bang.
They have three cabaret-style shows created for different age groups, which are Circus Treats (5+), Circus Bites (12+) and Circus Lates (18+), with the latter combining circus, modern burlesque and comedy.
3. What: Heritage Open Days
Where: Various locations across Norfolk
When: Until September 20
Cost: All free, see the full programme at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk
Explore Norfolk’s hidden gems for free as the Heritage Open Days festival, a nationwide celebration of history and culture, draws to a close this weekend. Due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the festival includes online activities to accompany traditional in-person events for the first time. Highlights include the Portraits of Life Exhibition at The Forum and a virtual tour of Dragon Hall.
4. What: Junkyard Market
Where: Car park at St Mary’s Works, Duke Street, Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: September 18, 5pm to 10pm, September 19 and 20, 12pm to 10pm
Cost: Free, but book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk
An open-air street food market is running outside St Mary’s Works until the end of September and features street food vendors, which vary each week, including Moco Kitchen, with gyoza and bao buns, Piddaji, with Turkish flat bread, and The Pork Shack, with Filipino fusion street food.
There is also a fully-stocked bar and craft beers from London brewer Jubel, with peach, elderflower and grapefruit flavours, and all orders are made and paid for online and there are spaced out tables seating two, four or six.
5. What: The African Choir of Norfolk Online Workshop
Where: Online
When: September 19, 2pm to 3.30pm
Cost: To register your interest please email africa@hostryfestival.org
The African Choir of Norfolk is a brand new project from the Hostry Festival, which celebrates arts and culture, with funding from Arts Council England and Arts La’Olam, aiming to celebrate those from Africa living in Norfolk and beyond.
They want to find singers of all abilities to sing in their choir and singers will participate in free online workshops and take part in a gala concert as part of the Hostry Festival.
6. What: Soul Stew
Where: Last Pub Standing, 27-29 King St, Norwich NR1 1PD
When: September 19, 4pm until 10pm
Cost: Book at table at 01603 937013, £10pp deposit required per person (redeemable against food and drink)
On what would have been their fourth birthday weekend, Soul Stew, an all vinyl music event in Norwich, will be playing tunes in the newly-refurbished garden at the Last Pub Standing.
There will also be Caribbean food available from Soul Kitchen, with options including curry goat and a Bajan chicken sandwich, which has a pop-up at the pub every Wednesday to Sunday.
7. What: Street Food Market at The Pigs
Where: Norwich Road, Edgefield, NR24 2RL
When: September 19, 12pm to 7pm
Pre-book parking for £5 at eventbrite.co.uk/e/117902588817, or pay on the door (not guaranteed)
Set in a six-acre field, this event is running every Saturday until the end of September and pairs top local street food vendors with a vinyl DJ soundtrack from The Cromer Soul Club.
It takes place behind The Pigs pub, spa and hotel and there are spaced out picnic benches for you to sit and enjoy your food and drinks on.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.