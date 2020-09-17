Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Norwich's Junkyard Market is just one of the great events you can attend in Norfolk this weekend Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Archant

From the Socially Distanced Festival with top musicians to Norwich’s Junkyard Market, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Norfolk this weekend.

Judge Jules will headline the Socially Distanced Festival on Saturday night with his 10-piece band Picture: Ryan Dinham Judge Jules will headline the Socially Distanced Festival on Saturday night with his 10-piece band Picture: Ryan Dinham

1. What: Socially Distanced Festival

Where: South Runcton, PE33 0EX

When: September 18 to 20 (Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 11pm, Sunday, 12pm to 6pm)

Cost: Day tickets £10 to £35, weekend ticket £55, festival-goers allocated roped off areas for two to six people, twistedmelon.bigcartel.com/product/socially-distanced

The Socially Distanced Festival will take place in a six-acre field in South Runcton in west Norfolk and groups will have their own designated areas and will need to wear a face mask outside it.

The line-up includes DJs Alex P and Brandon Block, From The Specials with the Neville Staple Band, Roddy Radiation and The Skabilly Rebels and on Saturday night DJ Judge Jules will headline with a 10-piece band. If you are buying tickets separately in your group, you will need to allocate a lead buyer for your ‘bubble’ who will pass on their unique reference number to the others - everyone else will then need to quote this in the notes section when buying theirs.

Massimiliano Rossetti, director of Lost In Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, outside the Interlude tent Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Massimiliano Rossetti, director of Lost In Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, outside the Interlude tent Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

2. What: Lost in Translation Circus at Interlude

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP

When: September 18 to 19, various times

Cost: Various prices, visit norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000

Interlude, a six week programme of socially-distanced performances in a big top tent, ends this weekend and Lost in Translation Circus are making sure it goes out with a bang.

They have three cabaret-style shows created for different age groups, which are Circus Treats (5+), Circus Bites (12+) and Circus Lates (18+), with the latter combining circus, modern burlesque and comedy.

Dragon Hall in Norwich is one of the venues taking part in Norfolk Heritage Open Days Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dragon Hall in Norwich is one of the venues taking part in Norfolk Heritage Open Days Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3. What: Heritage Open Days

Where: Various locations across Norfolk

When: Until September 20

Cost: All free, see the full programme at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk

Explore Norfolk’s hidden gems for free as the Heritage Open Days festival, a nationwide celebration of history and culture, draws to a close this weekend. Due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the festival includes online activities to accompany traditional in-person events for the first time. Highlights include the Portraits of Life Exhibition at The Forum and a virtual tour of Dragon Hall.

4. What: Junkyard Market

Norwich vendor Moco Kitchen at Junkyard Market Picture: James Randle Norwich vendor Moco Kitchen at Junkyard Market Picture: James Randle

Where: Car park at St Mary’s Works, Duke Street, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: September 18, 5pm to 10pm, September 19 and 20, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Free, but book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk

An open-air street food market is running outside St Mary’s Works until the end of September and features street food vendors, which vary each week, including Moco Kitchen, with gyoza and bao buns, Piddaji, with Turkish flat bread, and The Pork Shack, with Filipino fusion street food.

There is also a fully-stocked bar and craft beers from London brewer Jubel, with peach, elderflower and grapefruit flavours, and all orders are made and paid for online and there are spaced out tables seating two, four or six.

5. What: The African Choir of Norfolk Online Workshop

The African Choir of Norfolk (L-R) Stash Kirkbride, artistic director, Anna Mudeka, choir leader, Eunice Kokrasset, ambassador, Peter Barrow, executive producer. Credit: Barry Parsons The African Choir of Norfolk (L-R) Stash Kirkbride, artistic director, Anna Mudeka, choir leader, Eunice Kokrasset, ambassador, Peter Barrow, executive producer. Credit: Barry Parsons

Where: Online

When: September 19, 2pm to 3.30pm

Cost: To register your interest please email africa@hostryfestival.org

The African Choir of Norfolk is a brand new project from the Hostry Festival, which celebrates arts and culture, with funding from Arts Council England and Arts La’Olam, aiming to celebrate those from Africa living in Norfolk and beyond.

They want to find singers of all abilities to sing in their choir and singers will participate in free online workshops and take part in a gala concert as part of the Hostry Festival.

6. What: Soul Stew

The spacious beer garden at the Last Pub Standing Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The spacious beer garden at the Last Pub Standing Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where: Last Pub Standing, 27-29 King St, Norwich NR1 1PD

When: September 19, 4pm until 10pm

Cost: Book at table at 01603 937013, £10pp deposit required per person (redeemable against food and drink)

On what would have been their fourth birthday weekend, Soul Stew, an all vinyl music event in Norwich, will be playing tunes in the newly-refurbished garden at the Last Pub Standing.

There will also be Caribbean food available from Soul Kitchen, with options including curry goat and a Bajan chicken sandwich, which has a pop-up at the pub every Wednesday to Sunday.

7. What: Street Food Market at The Pigs

The Street Food Market at The Pigs in Edgefield Picture: Chris Taylor The Street Food Market at The Pigs in Edgefield Picture: Chris Taylor

Where: Norwich Road, Edgefield, NR24 2RL

When: September 19, 12pm to 7pm

Pre-book parking for £5 at eventbrite.co.uk/e/117902588817, or pay on the door (not guaranteed)

Set in a six-acre field, this event is running every Saturday until the end of September and pairs top local street food vendors with a vinyl DJ soundtrack from The Cromer Soul Club.

It takes place behind The Pigs pub, spa and hotel and there are spaced out picnic benches for you to sit and enjoy your food and drinks on.