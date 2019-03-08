Search

Holby City star on how Norfolk charity helped his mother through cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:06 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 02 August 2019

Holby City star Nic Jackman has been announced as the new ambassador for the Big C Nearer to Home appeal. Photo: Big C

A Norfolk born Holby City actor has revealed how a local charity helped his mother recover from cancer.

Nic Jackman, who plays doctor Cameron Dunn in the BBC hospital drama, has spoken about how Norfolk-based cancer charity the Big C helped his mother, Pam Jackson, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and pledged his support for its latest campaign.

The former Attleborough High student said his family had been deeply affected by the disease following Ms Jackson's diagnosis, but that visiting the Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital while she underwent treatment had been hugely beneficial.

Mr Jackman announced he had joined the charity as an ambassador for its campaign, Nearer to Home Appeal, to build a new support facility on Dereham Road in Norwich.

The 27-year-old said he was honoured to join the campaign, adding: "I think what Big C has achieved with the space at its existing centre at the hospital is incredible. It's such a warm, welcoming environment with excellent facilities for local people affected by cancer.

Dr Chris Bushby, the CEO of The Big C, outside the Centrum Institute. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDr Chris Bushby, the CEO of The Big C, outside the Centrum Institute. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"However many people don't want to return to the hospital site once they have finished cancer treatment and this is where the new centre will come in so they and their families can continue to access the support they need."

The new Norwich centre will include a bright space for gentle exercise classes, a workshop kitchen for food and nutrition demonstrations, private rooms for counselling sessions and a sensory garden.

Big C is hoping to raise £500,000 to build the centre and said it was vital for the more than 1,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year in Norwich.

Dr Chris Bushby, Chief Executive at Big C said, "The importance of this new Big C cancer support centre cannot be overstated and we are passionate about delivering this project for Norwich and Norfolk.

Holby City star Nic Jackman has been announced as the new ambassador for the Big C Nearer to Home appeal. Photo: Big CHolby City star Nic Jackman has been announced as the new ambassador for the Big C Nearer to Home appeal. Photo: Big C

"None of us like to think about whether ourselves or our loved ones will need this kind of service, but it's important to know it's there if we do."

To support the campaign visit the Big C website.

