6 famous actors who started out in Norwich

Sam Claflin

With Norwich-raised actor Sam Claflin set to appear in the latest series of Peaky Blinders, we take a look at the talent that has emerged from the city.

Robinson Crusoe at the Theatre Royal in Norwich starring Sam Claflin as Robinson Crusoe

The Modern Musical Theatre course is relaunching at Norwich Theatre Royal this autumn and there will also be a host of other courses focusing on physical theatre and opportunities for those in their late teens and early 20s too.

The theatre team wants to find participants of all ages to grow and enhance their performance skills and to follow in the footsteps of their famous alumni...

Sam Claflin

Sam, who was born in Ipswich and grew up in Norwich, shot to international fame in The Hunger Games film series as Finnick Odair and has since starred in many high-profile films including Pirates Of The Caribbean, Journey's End and The Riot Club.

His next big-screen role has recently been confirmed as Enola Holmes, which is based on the Nancy Springer books of the same name about Sherlock's teenage sister.

Sam, who went to Costessey High School and studied performing arts at Norwich City College, will star as Tommy Shelby's rival Oswald Mosley, who was the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s, in the fifth series which starts on Sunday, August 25.

Daisy Maywood

Daisy Maywood

Daisy has most recently played the role of Susan in the critically-acclaimed production of Company in the West End.

She boasts a strong theatrical pedigree with roles in the likes of Wonderland and Medea at the National Theatre, as well as a number of high-profile musicals including A Chorus Line at London Palladium, 42nd Street and The Phantom Of The Opera.

Sam Clemmett

Sam Clemmett

Sam gained international fame taking on the role of Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway.

His other stage appearances include Lord Of The Flies for the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, as well as TV roles in the likes of Endeavour, The Musketeers, Holby City, Doctors and a BBC drama about the death of Brock Bednar by a cyber-stalker.

Jack Bannon

Jack Bannon

Jack hit the big time this summer as the lead role in American TV drama Pennyworth which is currently running on channel Epix.

The drama is a spin-off of the Batman story and sees Jack playing the title character Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family butler who sets up a private security company.

He stars opposite the likes of Ben Aldridge, Ryan Fletcher and Paloma Faith and his other previous credits include hit movie The Imitation Game, a recurring role in Endeavour, ITV drama The Loch, and Ripper Street.

Lloyd Gorman

Lloyd is forging a career as one of Britain's leading actor-musicians.

Lloyd Gorman

His high profile credits include Sunny Afternoon in the West End, a number of productions for the Octagon Theatre in Bolton and the UK tours of Our House and Treasure Island and he is also a songwriter and composer.

Nicola Harrison

Nicola is part of the cast of Amazon drama Good Omens, which stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, as well as a host of other TV credits including Call The Midwife, Hollyoaks, My Mad Fat Diary and Misfits.

Nicola also boasts a strong theatrical pedigree with a host of high-profile roles in the likes of The Albion for The Bush Theatre, Time and the Conways for the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh and productions for the Finborough in London.

The Modern Musical Theatre course will run on Sundays from September this year until to August 2020 and it will see a much more in-depth course focusing on acting, singing and dancing.

Nicola Harrison

The course is for young people aged 13 to 19, with a junior class for children aged 8 to 12, and there is an audition workshop taking place on August 29.

Visit ntr.org.uk/TakePart to find out all details of the new courses.