7 big name music acts heading to Norwich

Boyzlife, featuring Brian McFadden (Westlife) & Keith Duffy (Boyzone), are coming to Norwich. Credit: M P Promotions. Archant

From Boyzone and Westlife duo Boyzlife to Jools Holland, you don't need to travel far to see some of the biggest names in music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mabel has announced a headline Norwich show for 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office Mabel has announced a headline Norwich show for 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

1. Boyzlife

The Waterfront

Tuesday, September 17 2019, 7pm

General tickets £28.50 or £60 for VIP, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy from Boyzone will perform a selection of the greatest hits from both bands and will be joined by special guest Katie Kittermaster.

The option of a VIP ticket includes a meet and greet with the band, an exclusive tour laminate and merchandise.

2. Mabel

UEA LCR

Professor Green perform at the Big Feastival in Oxfordshire Credit: Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images Professor Green perform at the Big Feastival in Oxfordshire Credit: Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images

Saturday, February 8 2020, 6.30pm

£17.50, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Mabel has become one of this year's breakout acts and her 24-date headline tour celebrates the release of her latest Album High Expectations.

Her single Don't Call Me Up was named the biggest-selling single by a UK female artist so far this year, peaking at number 3 in the charts.

3. Lucy Spraggan

OPEN Norwich

Wednesday, October 9 2019, 7:30pm

£18, opennorwich.org.uk

Lucy found fame back in 2012 after appearing on The X Factor and has since released a series of successful albums.

Jools Holland sitting at the piano Credit: Mary McCartney Jools Holland sitting at the piano Credit: Mary McCartney

The singer-songwriter will perform songs from her latest album Today Was a Good Day which reached position number 12 in the nation UK album chart.

READ MORE: Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills set to host throwback party in Norwich



4. Kodaline

UEA LCR

Sunday. November 10 2019, 7pm

£29.50, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

The Irish rock band has scored two number one albums in Ireland and worked with artists including Naughty Boy and Sam Smith.

They have recently returned from a short break, releasing their third album Politics of Living.

5. The Amazons

UEA LCR

Wednesday, November 20, 7.30pm

£17.50, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

The rock band from Reading will be performing singles from their new album including Junk Food Forever and Ultraviolet.

Their debut, self-titled album was released in May 2017 and reached number eight in the UK Album Chart and the band comprises of frontman Matt Thomson, guitarist Chris Alderton, bassist Elliot Briggs and powerhouse drummer Joe Emmett,

6. Professor Green

UEA LCR

Monday, November 18

£18.50, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

The tour follows the release of new album Matters of the Heart, which was released in July, and will feature new and old classics.

Professor Green, who hails from Hackney, has had four top ten singles which are Just Be Good To Green, I Need You Tonight, Lullaby and his 2011 collaboration with Emile Sande Read All About It was number one for two weeks.

7. Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

Friday, Mat 29 2020, 7.30pm

£35, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

Jools will be joined with special guest Eddi Reader and guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall for an unforgettable concert with his live orchestra.

At the age of eight, Jools could play the piano fluently by ear and at 15 he was introduced to Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford who formed Squeeze and their chart hits included Up the Junction and Cool for Cats.