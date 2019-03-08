Video

9 things to do with the kids in Norfolk when it rains

Gravity Trampoline Park

From a trampoline park to adventure play centre, don't let bad weather rain on your parade with plenty of brilliant indoor activities to enjoy in Norfolk.

Gravity trampoline park.

1. Gravity Trampoline Park

Riverside Entertainment, Wherry Road, Norwich, NR1 1WT

Weekdays 10am to 9pm, weekends 10am to 8pm

Advance £10.16p, walk-in £11.95pp, gravity-uk.com/riverside-norwich

Escape from the rain and bounce like nobody is watching on the large open trampoline area which features a dodgeball court, air bags and slam dunk zone.

Sessions last one hour and there is also a Gravity Rocks climbing wall, cafe and reduced sound and light sessions for people with disabilities.

Make sure to arrive 20 minutes before your session so you have time to sign the safety agreement and buy special socks, if you don't have them already, which cost £2.50.

They have also launched a VIB (Very Important Bouncer) summer pass which runs until September 13 for £19.95 so your children can bounce all summer long.

Penguins at Hunstanton Sea Life

2. Hulabaloos Children's Play and Party Centre

Great Expectations Business Park, Unit 3-5, London Rd, Wymondham NR18 9SJ

Monday 11am to 4pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday 10am to 6pm

Weekdays (weekends) over 4s £4.85 (£5.35), 1-3s £2.99 (£3.55), under 1s free with a paying sibling or £1.50, laser £2.50pp (£4.85)

The play centre is a popular choice for family as it caters to a variety of ages with features including an enclosed toddler area, climbing frame, sky trail and a cafe for parents serving hot and cold food.

There is also a laser tag arena over two floors for children over six which can be booked by the hour.

3. SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth/Hunstanton

Marine Parade, NR30 3AH/Seagate Road, PE36 5BH

Laser tag

Both daily 10am to 5pm

Advance £10.77, on the day £17.95, under 2s free, visitsealife.com

From magnificent sharks to colourful clownfish, dive into the deep blue and meet unusual sea creatures without having to get your hair wet.

Both locations host fact-filled daily talks and feeds with penguins, seals, otters, turtles and sharks.

Make sure to keep your eyes pealed on cereal boxes and drinks bottles, as they regularly offer 241 entry at Merlin Entertainments attractions.

SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth also offer advance parent and toddler tickets for £19 on weekdays with children aged three to five.

4. Funkys Norwich

Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, Norwich NR6 6AX

Tying laces on rollerskates.

School holidays opening times: Monday to Friday (excluding Wednesday) 10.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 10.30am to 9pm, weekends 10.30am to 6pm

Roller skating £6.95, skate hire £1 quad/£1.50 inline, adventure play £5.25, roller skating and adventure play £9.25, adult spectators accompanying children £1.

Suitable for all abilities, the roller skating rink is the perfect activity on a rainy day and for the less confident visitors there is a hand rail all the way round for those that need it.

For younger children aged two to 11 there is an adventure play area, complete with slides, tunnels, ball ponds, zip wires and cargo nets.

There is a two-hour limit on soft play are in busy sessions and it is next to a large cafe with hot and cold food and drink available.

5. Quasar

17-19 St Stephens Road, Norwich, NR1 3SP

3pm to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm Thursday, 12pm to 10pm Friday, 9am to 10pm Saturday, 9am to 8pm Sunday

One game £5.50 per person, two games £9.95, three games £11.95, age 7+, advance booking at quasarnorwich.com

Let off some steam at this popular laser tag centre located just a stone's throw from intu Chapelfield shopping centre.

Quasar is a laser-based game played by two teams of up to twelve players and they also run under sixteen's unlimited play sessions every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 12pm which includes at least four games and a free small slush for £9.95pp and offer family passes too.

6. Sticky Earth Cafe

15 Church Street, Cromer, NR2 9ES

School holidays opening times: weekdays 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, Sunday 11am to 4.30pm

Items individually priced, additional £3.75 for materials, book in advance at stickyearthcafe.co.uk

A hidden gem nestled on the north Norfolk coast, which is now in its 16th year, where all the family can have a go at a range of activities in a relaxed atmosphere.

Activities on offer including t-shirt printing, canvas and pottery painting, fill a friend, where you can bring a cuddly toy to life and decopatch, where you can transform a wooden shape or letter using brightly patterned paper and glue.

7. Norwich Castle

24 Castle Meadow, NR1 3JU

Monday to Saturday 10am to 4.30pm, Sundays 1pm to 4.30pm

Adult £9.50, child (4-18) £8.10, concessions (over 65) £9.40

Learn about the rich history of Norwich and take a look at interesting artefacts and learn about the history of Norwich Castle which was originally designed to be a royal palace.

There are plenty of games and fancy dress costumes for your little ones to enjoy and the museum also features fascinating exhibitions on the Romans, Egyptians and Vikings.

There are also regular children's activities and from January 19 to 20 there will also be a Winter Wildlife weekend with plenty of crafts and games.

8. Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld

Croxton Road, Thetford, IP24 1JD

Summer holiday opening times: weekdays 10am to 6pm, weekends 10am to 4pm

Swimming peak prices: Adult £5.65, junior/student £3.80, senior £3, under 4's (with an adult) £1.45, family passes available

Waterworld boasts a 25-metre swimming pool and families can make a splash in the leisure pool with inflatables, toys and floats.

For those looking for more of an adventure there is a twisting water slide and the leisure centre also has a sports hall, which can be hired for activities such as badminton and tennis.

9. Adventure Island Play Park

15-17 Pinbush Road, Lowestoft, NR33 7NL

Daily 10am to 6pm

Adults £1, children 2+ £5.75, aged 1, £4.75, under 1s free

Just across the border in Lowestoft, this indoor centre offers soft play for children aged 0 to 12 and is set on Pirate Pete's Pirate Ship over three levels with two slides, ball pool with ball lifter, cannons and a secret island with aerial runways.

Children under five can also jump onboard Polly Palm's Island which is set over two levels with two slides and has a massive ball pool with a ball juggler.

Suitable for under 2s, a separate baby area has its own slide, ball pool with mini ball juggler and baby bouncers.

Sessions are limited to two hours in peak times and there is also reduced prices in term time.