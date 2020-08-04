Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays monkeybusinessimages

A new map shows every independent restaurant, café and pub taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out money-off scheme.

This map may not include participating restaurants in larger chains

The initiative will see diners enjoy 50pc (up to £10 per head) off their bills when they eat in at participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday in August.

It was launched to provide a boost to the industry after a challenging few months, and its launch on Monday saw people queueing out of restaurants in Norfolk.

A new map, compiled using HMRC data, shows the restaurants taking part in Norfolk and Suffolk, though some of the larger chains may not be included.

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

You can also use the government’s postcode checker to see where is involved near you and you can see the full list of chains involved here.

