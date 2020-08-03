Search

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

PUBLISHED: 20:40 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 03 August 2020

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

The chance to tuck into half-price meals has seen queues around the block at Norwich restaurants.

The first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme drew enthusiastic diners keen to make the most of the government’s offer to pick up 50 per cent of the bill at restaurants, cafes and pubs throughout August.

Wagamama at Chapelfield in Norwich was one of the eateries to see a rush of people queuing for the chance to snap up a cheap meal.

Amongst the almost 50 people waiting on Monday evening was Stephen Craddick, 43, and his wife Sarah, 44. He said: “It’s the first time we’ll have eaten out since March, so I suppose the scheme is doing its job.

“It seems to have won over people who probably wouldn’t have come out otherwise. Everyone loves a bargain! It’s busier than a normal Friday or Saturday night.”

MORE: How to find out which restaurants are giving money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Lines also formed outside other restaurants offering a boost to the beleaguered food sector.

Around 80pc of hospitality firms stopped trading in April, with 1.4 million workers furloughed, the highest of any sector.

The scheme – part of the government’s Plan for Jobs that will spur the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus – applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10, which could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.

Nearly 4,000 restaurants across the region are taking part.

