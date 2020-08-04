Search

From crabs to oysters: Five places to find Norfolk delicacies half price

PUBLISHED: 06:43 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 04 August 2020

Mussels at the Belgian Monk in Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan

Mussels at the Belgian Monk in Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan

From Brancaster mussels to Cromer crab, Norfolk has some culinary delights for all to enjoy.

No1 Fish and Chip restaurant, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYNo1 Fish and Chip restaurant, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

And with the sun on our doorstep and Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out deal now in place there has never been a better time to enjoy them.

Here’s five places you can enjoy the county’s specialities with 50pc off.

1. Mussels

Historic Norfolk pub the Belgian monk sells a quarter of a tonne of Brancaster mussels every week.

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe is taking part in the Eat Out scheme. Picture: Eat OutThe White Horse at Brancaster Staithe is taking part in the Eat Out scheme. Picture: Eat Out

When mussels from Norfolk are no longer in season the pub buys them from Scotland – always ensuring that they are either rope-grown or wild.

Given the fact that normally a main dish of mussels costs £18.95 on the Eat Out scheme this would reduce it to just shy of £9.50.

2. Cromer crab

What would a trip to Norfolk be without some Cromer crab?

You can pick up a dressed crab sandwich and salad at the Crab Pot Café in the seaside town’s Hamilton Road.

It’s usually £6.50 - but is now half price as the café has signed up to the scheme.

3. Fish and chips

Also in Cromer No1 is a firm favourite of tourists and locals alike.

The business is headed up by Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston, and the team’s fish and chips are a staple of any Norfolk foodies day out.

Cod and chips is usually £12.90, but that will now be half the price Monday to Wednesday.

4. Lobster

A little further down the coast you’ll be able to enjoy lobster caught by Norfolk fishermen and served in a nearby eatery.

The Wells Crab House sells lobsters caught by Billy Ward, who sells his catches across the Norfolk coastline.

Mr Ward and his boat Predator have been catching lobsters off the Norfolk coast for more than a decade.

Usually the dish – complete with garlic butter – costs £20 a head. Under the maximum £10 discount this will be reduced to half price.

5. Brancaster oysters

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe is renowned for its offering – which includes oysetrs Brancaster-grown oysters in shallot vinegar and lemon.

The Marside Bar in the Main Road sells oysters caught by Richard Loose who has been farming oysters since the 1970s.

The process of growing the oysters can take between two and two and a half years.

Usually they cost £6 for two.

