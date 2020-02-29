Award-winning West End show Dreamgirls coming to Norwich
Smash-hit West End musical Dreamgirls is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal next year and I'm telling you that you won't want to miss it.
The show is heading on a UK tour from September this year and will be stopping off in the city from Tuesday, March 16 to Saturday, March 27 2021.
The production first opened at London's Savoy Theatre in December 2016, 35 years since opening on Broadway, and it won two Olivier Awards in 2017 for Glee Star Amber Riley as best actress and Adam J. Bernard as best supporting actor.
The show follows The Dreams, Effie, Lorrell and Deena, who are three talented young singers trying to become a success during the turbulent 1960s, which was a revolutionary time in American music history.
Jon the trio as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.
In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx which gained the musical a new legion of fans.
The UK show is directed and choreographed by Olivier and Tony award-winning Casey Nicholaw, who is also behind the Book of Mormon and Disney's Aladdin, and it features all the classic songs fans know and love including 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only'.
The original 1981 Broadway version won six Tony Awards and the original cast recording won two Grammys for best musical album and best vocal performance for Jennifer Holliday as Effie.
Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour will be revealed soon and details of how to buy tickets for the Norwich Theatre Royal show will be announced later in 2020.