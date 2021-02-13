Search

West End smash-hit School of Rock is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:40 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 27 February 2020

West End hit School of Rock is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Tristram Kenton

West End hit School of Rock is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Tristram Kenton

©Tristram Kenton

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical School of Rock is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal this summer and you're in the band.

School of Rock comes to Norwich in August 2021 Credit: Tristram KentonSchool of Rock comes to Norwich in August 2021 Credit: Tristram Kenton

Following a hugely successful West End run, which ends on March 1, the show is going on a major UK tour in 2021 and will be in the city from Monday, August 23 to Saturday August 28.

It is based on the blockbuster 2003 film of the same name, and follows failed, wannabee rock star Dewey Finn, which was played by Jack Black on the big screen, who becomes a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to earn a bit of extra cash.

He then sets about turning his class of straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band and the production's young actors perform a sensational live show every night, which won them an Olivier Award in 2017 for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

READ MORE: 7 theatre shows starring celebrities coming to Norfolk in 2020

Along the way, Dewey also falls for the school's uptight headmistress and he helps her rediscover the wild child within.

The stage adaption features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the music for shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The score also includes all the original songs from the film and the script was written by Julian Fellowes, who created the award-winning ITV series Downton Abbey.

The production opened at the New London Theatre, now the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in November 2016 and it also recently finished its run on Broadway.

READ MORE: Shopping vouchers and slap-up meals up for grabs in Norwich Big Weekend ballot

School of Rock opens at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on February 13 2021 and the tour also includes a date at the Ipswich Regent from Monday, April 5 to Saturday April 10.

Tickets go on sale later in 2020 with the exact date TBC and the cast is also yet to be announced.

