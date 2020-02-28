Search

Advanced search

Video

Strictly stars bringing Here Come the Boys show to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:01 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 28 February 2020

Here Come the Boys is coming to Norwich with Strictly Come Dancing Stars Credit: Supplied

Here Come the Boys is coming to Norwich with Strictly Come Dancing Stars Credit: Supplied

Archant

Strictly Come Dancing stars take centre stage as Here Come the Boys returns to Norwich on its UK tour by popular demand.

Fans of the programme don't need to wait until the next series to get their fix as Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec joins the cast of the show once more, after selling out venues across the country last year with Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez.

This time around he will be joined by former co-star Pasha Kovalev, who left the show in 2018, and the pair will perform alongside international ballet sensation and West End performer Sam Salter, who recently starred in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and Michael Dameski, Australian dance sensation and NBC World Of Dance champion,

Here Come the Boys will run at Norwich Theatre Royal on Tuesday, June 30 and there will be two chances to see it with a matinee and evening show at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

READ MORE: West End smash-hit School of Rock is coming to Norwich

There is a brand new production for 2020 and the sizzling show will see the "King's of Dance" perform styles including Latin, commercial, ballet and tap and the four leads will be joined by a cast of dancers and gymnasts.

Aljaž is a nineteen-time Slovenian champion in ballroom and Latin and he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy in 2013, which was his debut year, and he was also the runner-up with actress Gemma Atkinson in 2017.

Pasha, who has scored more tens from the judges than any other Strictly professional, won the show in 2014 with the late television presenter Caroline Flack and in his final series in 2018 with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts he came second.

READ MORE: 7 theatre shows starring celebrities coming to Norfolk in 2020

The UK tour also includes a date on Tuesday, June 16 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and Wednesday, July 15 at the Ipswich Regent.

Tickets for Norwich will go on sale at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 18 at norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Expert shares ‘simple but effective’ advice

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Expert shares ‘simple but effective’ advice

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Garden centre boss who stole almost £1/2m has hearing adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police

Catalytic converter stolen from hospital worker’s car in broad daylight

Catalytic converters were stolen from two cars at Costessey Park and Ride on the same day in broad daylight. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24