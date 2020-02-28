Video

Strictly stars bringing Here Come the Boys show to Norwich

Strictly Come Dancing stars take centre stage as Here Come the Boys returns to Norwich on its UK tour by popular demand.

Fans of the programme don't need to wait until the next series to get their fix as Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec joins the cast of the show once more, after selling out venues across the country last year with Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez.

This time around he will be joined by former co-star Pasha Kovalev, who left the show in 2018, and the pair will perform alongside international ballet sensation and West End performer Sam Salter, who recently starred in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and Michael Dameski, Australian dance sensation and NBC World Of Dance champion,

Here Come the Boys will run at Norwich Theatre Royal on Tuesday, June 30 and there will be two chances to see it with a matinee and evening show at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

There is a brand new production for 2020 and the sizzling show will see the "King's of Dance" perform styles including Latin, commercial, ballet and tap and the four leads will be joined by a cast of dancers and gymnasts.

Aljaž is a nineteen-time Slovenian champion in ballroom and Latin and he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy in 2013, which was his debut year, and he was also the runner-up with actress Gemma Atkinson in 2017.

Pasha, who has scored more tens from the judges than any other Strictly professional, won the show in 2014 with the late television presenter Caroline Flack and in his final series in 2018 with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts he came second.

The UK tour also includes a date on Tuesday, June 16 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and Wednesday, July 15 at the Ipswich Regent.

Tickets for Norwich will go on sale at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 18 at norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.