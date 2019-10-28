Video

A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich

Make sure your four-legged-friend brushes up on their doggy paddle as a new swimming pool for your pet is launching in Norwich.

The indoor pool is set to open in April 2020 and will be a 5 by 10 metre pool which will be heated to 29 degrees all year round.

Best of all, you will also be able to get into the water with your canine companion and there will be toys and life jackets for dogs that aren't as confident swimmers.

The new Doggy Paddle Norwich business has been set up by mother and daughter duo George and Rachel Lambert and although they haven't confirmed the exact location yet, they are hoping to be based around the Norwich Airport industrial estate in Catton.

They decided to open a pool for dogs as they both have golden labradors, called Blue and Tinker respectively, who both love the water.

Miss Lambert said: "All the places in Norwich we would usually take them we no longer can, such as Whitlingham Broad where owners are being warned to stay away due to blue green algae.

"Also at this time of year it is cold and there are high currents so we wanted a place for dogs that is safe and swimming also eases pressure on their joints.

"We are in the process of organising a lease, but we are looking at somewhere close to Catton and around the ring road so it is accessible to everyone."

The pair have launched an online survey asking questions such asking where participants live, how their dog feels about water and any safety concerns and they have already received 500 responses.

Instead of chlorine, they will use a process called ionisation which is what is used to clean tap water so it is safe if your dog accidentally swallows some.

There will be solo sessions with private use of the pool for your dog and up to five of their friends, group social swims and pooch pool parties too.

Miss Lambert added: "We have had incredible response to the pool so far and interest from hydrotherapists in private hire, which has to be referred by a vet.

"Over the launch weekend on April 11 and 12 we will have goody bags and giveaway, stalls, dog grooming and 15 minute taster sessions with booking open in February."

You can fill in the survey at doggypaddlenorwich.co.uk