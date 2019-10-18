Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

All you need to know ahead of Spooky City 2019

18 October, 2019 - 14:00
Spooky City returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this Halloween Credit: Norwich City Council

Spooky City returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this Halloween Credit: Norwich City Council

Archant

Prepare to be scared as Norwich is transformed into Spooky City this Halloween as ghosts and goblins emerge from the shadows.

Spooky City 2019 in Chapelfield Gardens - from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpooky City 2019 in Chapelfield Gardens - from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event will take place on Thursday, October 31 and there will be an array of family-friendly activities in the city based around this year's theme of director Tim Burton and his creepy creations.

This year marks the seventh Spooky City event and is expected to be bigger and better than ever and grows in popularity every year, so make sure to arrive early to get the best spot.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "This event has proved to be real hit with all ages for a number of years, and is always a great opportunity to share your creativity.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Chapelfield Gardens filled with families in their finest fancy dress, enjoying lots of spooky fun."

READ MORE: 7 of the best places to see fireworks in Norwich

Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When does the parade take place?

The fun will begin at 5.50pm at Millenium Plain outside The Forum, where there will be a performance created by The Garage theatre.

You are then invited to join stilt walkers, giant puppets and characters inspired by Tim Burton and it will travel around to Norwich Market finishing in Chapelfield Gardens.

What will be happening in Chapelfield Gardens during Spooky City?

Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On arrival at the park, a host of weird and wonderful sights and entertainment will greet you.

Local band Blood Shake Chorus, will begin proceedings, ahead of performances from Lost in Translation Circus and The Garage.

READ MORE: 7 places you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

Whilst you're there make sure to grab a warm snack from the Truck or Treat street food providers and there will also be the chance to cast a spell in a real cauldron.

What else is there to do at Spooky City 2019?

Thanks to a new partnership with Cinema City, fans of the big scream can enjoy a special viewing of Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' to get in the mood for make-believe, which begins at 4.30pm and tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Man caught taking off trousers to try on women’s jeans in the middle of Tesco

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Press Conference LIVE: Canaries boss delivers hugely positive injury bulletin ahead of trip to Bournemouth

Tim Krul has been a big miss for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young couple’s deaths were drug-related, inquest hears

An inquest has heard the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related Photo: Supplied

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists