All you need to know ahead of Spooky City 2019

Spooky City returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this Halloween Credit: Norwich City Council Archant

Prepare to be scared as Norwich is transformed into Spooky City this Halloween as ghosts and goblins emerge from the shadows.

Spooky City 2019 in Chapelfield Gardens - from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spooky City 2019 in Chapelfield Gardens - from left, Mathilda Gerrard and her brother Finley, Frankie McBride and Millie Dunne. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event will take place on Thursday, October 31 and there will be an array of family-friendly activities in the city based around this year's theme of director Tim Burton and his creepy creations.

This year marks the seventh Spooky City event and is expected to be bigger and better than ever and grows in popularity every year, so make sure to arrive early to get the best spot.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "This event has proved to be real hit with all ages for a number of years, and is always a great opportunity to share your creativity.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Chapelfield Gardens filled with families in their finest fancy dress, enjoying lots of spooky fun."

Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When does the parade take place?

The fun will begin at 5.50pm at Millenium Plain outside The Forum, where there will be a performance created by The Garage theatre.

You are then invited to join stilt walkers, giant puppets and characters inspired by Tim Burton and it will travel around to Norwich Market finishing in Chapelfield Gardens.

What will be happening in Chapelfield Gardens during Spooky City?

Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spooky City 2018 in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On arrival at the park, a host of weird and wonderful sights and entertainment will greet you.

Local band Blood Shake Chorus, will begin proceedings, ahead of performances from Lost in Translation Circus and The Garage.

Whilst you're there make sure to grab a warm snack from the Truck or Treat street food providers and there will also be the chance to cast a spell in a real cauldron.

What else is there to do at Spooky City 2019?

Thanks to a new partnership with Cinema City, fans of the big scream can enjoy a special viewing of Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' to get in the mood for make-believe, which begins at 4.30pm and tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children.