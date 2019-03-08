Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Alpaca afternoon tea launches in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:11 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 24 October 2019

Friends enjoy afternoon tea with alpacas who are enclosed in the pen with them Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

Friends enjoy afternoon tea with alpacas who are enclosed in the pen with them Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

Archant

An afternoon tea with a twist has recently launched in Norfolk with alpacas joining you as special guests.

Owner Gayle Milward walking Summer the alpaca, which guests can do after afternoon tea Credit: Camilla Andrea Photography camillaandrea.comOwner Gayle Milward walking Summer the alpaca, which guests can do after afternoon tea Credit: Camilla Andrea Photography camillaandrea.com

Norfolk Alpacas, based in Bradfield in north Norfolk, gives animal lovers the chance to tuck into sweet and savoury treats alongside them.

Groups at the centre are enclosed in an area of the garden with alpacas sitting in the pen with you and the spread includes sandwiches, blueberry muffins and fruit scones.

There are also alpaca-shaped teapots and Victoria sponge cake and after the tea, guests are invited to take the fluffy creatures on a walk around the grounds.

Norfolk Alpacas was started by Gayle and Andre Millward in February this year at their home, with the animals kept in the neighbouring fields with three acres for them to roam, but their love of the animals goes back over a decade.

The afternoon tea features sweet and savoury treats including a Victoria Sponge shaped as an alpaca Credit: Norfolk AlpacasThe afternoon tea features sweet and savoury treats including a Victoria Sponge shaped as an alpaca Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

READ MORE: Boss expands dog business by introducing five friendly alpacas

Mrs Millward, who also works as an accountant, said: "We were on honeymoon in Mozambique and read an article on alpacas in a magazine and when we got back we went to see some locally and fell in love.

"We started with three alpacas in 2007 and we didn't really do much with them as we both work full time and I had a baby in between.

"The number of alpacas grew to 16 but when my dad passed away last year I realised life was too short so launched the business at the EDP Wedding Fair in February and Jorgie is now seven and loves them.

Friends enjoying a walk with the alpacas after afternoon tea Credit: Norfolk AlpacasFriends enjoying a walk with the alpacas after afternoon tea Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

"I invited some bloggers to the house to try out the afternoon tea at the end of the summer and they really enjoyed it.

READ MORE: 7 places you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

"They won't eat your food as they are curious but not like horses so won't come right up to you whilst you are eating."

Norfolk Alpacas also offer a wedding and events hire service with the alpacas and they have an upcoming booking for a care home.

Ruben the alpaca with owners Gayle and Andre Milward's daughter Jorgie Credit: Norfolk AlpacasRuben the alpaca with owners Gayle and Andre Milward's daughter Jorgie Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

Speaking about the difference between them and llamas, Mrs Millward added: "Llamas have long fibres whereas alpacas are more fluffy like a sheep and are a lot smaller."

The tea lasts three hours costs £25 per person, with a minimum of four people per booking, and you can book on info@norfolkalpacas.co.uk, by phone 07595188653 or on the Norfolk Alpacas Facebook page.

Most Read

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

First ever ‘escape room’ opens on historic high street

Owner of Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

City defender on his impressive stat, forging a relationship with Amadou and taking on United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey savoured victory over Manchester City at Carrow Road last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW hits tree after leaving road

A car hit a tree in Mundesley. Picture shows Knapton Road, Mundesley. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists