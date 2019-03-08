Video

Alpaca afternoon tea launches in Norfolk

Friends enjoy afternoon tea with alpacas who are enclosed in the pen with them Credit: Norfolk Alpacas Archant

An afternoon tea with a twist has recently launched in Norfolk with alpacas joining you as special guests.

Owner Gayle Milward walking Summer the alpaca, which guests can do after afternoon tea Credit: Camilla Andrea Photography camillaandrea.com Owner Gayle Milward walking Summer the alpaca, which guests can do after afternoon tea Credit: Camilla Andrea Photography camillaandrea.com

Norfolk Alpacas, based in Bradfield in north Norfolk, gives animal lovers the chance to tuck into sweet and savoury treats alongside them.

Groups at the centre are enclosed in an area of the garden with alpacas sitting in the pen with you and the spread includes sandwiches, blueberry muffins and fruit scones.

There are also alpaca-shaped teapots and Victoria sponge cake and after the tea, guests are invited to take the fluffy creatures on a walk around the grounds.

Norfolk Alpacas was started by Gayle and Andre Millward in February this year at their home, with the animals kept in the neighbouring fields with three acres for them to roam, but their love of the animals goes back over a decade.

The afternoon tea features sweet and savoury treats including a Victoria Sponge shaped as an alpaca Credit: Norfolk Alpacas The afternoon tea features sweet and savoury treats including a Victoria Sponge shaped as an alpaca Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

Mrs Millward, who also works as an accountant, said: "We were on honeymoon in Mozambique and read an article on alpacas in a magazine and when we got back we went to see some locally and fell in love.

"We started with three alpacas in 2007 and we didn't really do much with them as we both work full time and I had a baby in between.

"The number of alpacas grew to 16 but when my dad passed away last year I realised life was too short so launched the business at the EDP Wedding Fair in February and Jorgie is now seven and loves them.

Friends enjoying a walk with the alpacas after afternoon tea Credit: Norfolk Alpacas Friends enjoying a walk with the alpacas after afternoon tea Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

"I invited some bloggers to the house to try out the afternoon tea at the end of the summer and they really enjoyed it.

"They won't eat your food as they are curious but not like horses so won't come right up to you whilst you are eating."

Norfolk Alpacas also offer a wedding and events hire service with the alpacas and they have an upcoming booking for a care home.

Ruben the alpaca with owners Gayle and Andre Milward's daughter Jorgie Credit: Norfolk Alpacas Ruben the alpaca with owners Gayle and Andre Milward's daughter Jorgie Credit: Norfolk Alpacas

Speaking about the difference between them and llamas, Mrs Millward added: "Llamas have long fibres whereas alpacas are more fluffy like a sheep and are a lot smaller."

The tea lasts three hours costs £25 per person, with a minimum of four people per booking, and you can book on info@norfolkalpacas.co.uk, by phone 07595188653 or on the Norfolk Alpacas Facebook page.