Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

Festival of the Dead bringing new show to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:37 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 10 September 2019

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

Archant

Expect mind-bending performances and killer tunes as Festival of the Dead is bringing its The Dark Carnival show to Norwich.

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the DeadFestival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

The event will take place at the UEA LCR on Friday, November 15 and is a club night packed with crazy characters and circus, inspired by the art of the Day of the Dead Mexican holiday.

The deathly fiesta is back on tour of the UK for its fourth year with a brand new production, which will also include carnival processions through the crowd featuring acrobats, a huge mechanical skull, known as 'El Diablo', and a giant spider on stilts.

The night will all be set to a high-octane soundtrack with live DJs and guests can get into the spirit of things with a face painter and fancy dress is encouraged.

READ MORE: S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

Festival Of The Dead grew from a single Halloween party at The Troxy in London and this year will be in twelve cities around the UK and in Amsterdam too.

Nathan Read, organiser at Festival of the Dead, said: "We've been working flat out since last year to create an even bigger and better show.

"There really is nothing else out there like Festival Of The Dead and the quality of the production is next level and our hugely talented performers have raised the bar once again.

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the DeadFestival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

"Every year we push the boundaries of a live show and we can't wait to see the crowd reactions when they meet the new creatures we've built to join them at 'The Dark Carnival'.

READ MORE: Doctor Who and Star Wars actors announced for NOR-CON 2019

"Our guests are also part of the show and seem to up their game each year too, with some incredible make-up and costumes. T

"This tour is going to be the best one so far and we look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable experience."

The Dark Carnival starts at 10pm and ends at 3am and you can purchase tickets at ueaticketbookings.co.uk which cost £23.90.

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the DeadFestival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the DeadFestival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Ambulance worker awarded £92,000 payout after ‘appalling’ treatment by NHS chiefs

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Norwich bar to hold rooftop Ibiza brunch

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists