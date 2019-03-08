Video

Festival of the Dead bringing new show to Norwich

Festival of the Dead Credit: Supplied by Festival of the Dead Archant

Expect mind-bending performances and killer tunes as Festival of the Dead is bringing its The Dark Carnival show to Norwich.

The event will take place at the UEA LCR on Friday, November 15 and is a club night packed with crazy characters and circus, inspired by the art of the Day of the Dead Mexican holiday.

The deathly fiesta is back on tour of the UK for its fourth year with a brand new production, which will also include carnival processions through the crowd featuring acrobats, a huge mechanical skull, known as 'El Diablo', and a giant spider on stilts.

The night will all be set to a high-octane soundtrack with live DJs and guests can get into the spirit of things with a face painter and fancy dress is encouraged.

Festival Of The Dead grew from a single Halloween party at The Troxy in London and this year will be in twelve cities around the UK and in Amsterdam too.

Nathan Read, organiser at Festival of the Dead, said: "We've been working flat out since last year to create an even bigger and better show.

"There really is nothing else out there like Festival Of The Dead and the quality of the production is next level and our hugely talented performers have raised the bar once again.

"Every year we push the boundaries of a live show and we can't wait to see the crowd reactions when they meet the new creatures we've built to join them at 'The Dark Carnival'.

"Our guests are also part of the show and seem to up their game each year too, with some incredible make-up and costumes. T

"This tour is going to be the best one so far and we look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable experience."

The Dark Carnival starts at 10pm and ends at 3am and you can purchase tickets at ueaticketbookings.co.uk which cost £23.90.

