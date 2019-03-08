Video

Doctor Who and Star Wars actors announced for NOR-CON 2019

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

From Doctor Who to Star Wars, may the force be with you as the celebrity guest line-up has been announced for NOR-CON 2019.

Scoobydoo (Jordan Peaston) leads the gang, Fred (Rob Nightingale), Daphne (Emma Grief) and Velma (Kayleigh Mayes) at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Scoobydoo (Jordan Peaston) leads the gang, Fred (Rob Nightingale), Daphne (Emma Grief) and Velma (Kayleigh Mayes) at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now in its ninth year, NOR-CON is Norfolk's TV, film and comic con and celebrates all things sci-fi and fantasy with exhibits, famous actors with photo opportunities, stage talks and comic book artists.

The event takes place at the Norfolk Showground from September 28 to 29 and cosplay, a performance art where people dress up as the characters, is also a very popular part of the weekend and there will be merchandise on sale from all corners of the galaxy.

What are the admission times?

On both days, general admission starts at 10.30am, with 9.30am entry available with early access tickets, and the show closes at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Who are this year's celebrity guests?

Fans, some in costume, watch the stageshow at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fans, some in costume, watch the stageshow at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Van Wijk - Wolf, Gladiators

Eve Myles - Torchwood and Keeping Faith (Saturday only)

Kai Owen - Torchwood

Gareth David Lloyd - Torchwood

Cara Theobold - voice of 'Tracer' in cult multi-player shooter game Overwatch

Doctor Who actors Peter Davison, the fifth doctor, Sylvester McCoy, the seventh doctor, and Sophie Aldred who played his assistant Ace

Kenneth Colley - Admiral Piett in the original Star Wars trilogy (Sunday only)

Ariel at NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON Ariel at NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON

Red Dwarf stars Chris Barrie (Arnold J Rimmer) and Hattie Hayridge (Holly)

All guests are available for photo shoots which can be booked in advance on the NOR-CON website - keep checking for guest announcements and any changes.

Which comic book artists will be the event?

A great opportunity to watch drawing, sketching and painting your favourite characters:

Lee Bradley - Spider-Man, Transformers, Transformers Animated, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Lew Stringer - Over 30 years experience as a comic artist and writer for top publications including Viz

Joker, Matthew Olley, with henchmen, Morgan Olley, left, and Alan Cardy, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Joker, Matthew Olley, with henchmen, Morgan Olley, left, and Alan Cardy, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nigel Parkinson - official cartoonist of The Beano's Dennis the Menace, Bash Street Kids, Bananaman and Roger the Dodger

Lee Townsend - Marvel, DC and 2000 AD

Grant Perkins - 2000 AD, Titan comics, Doctor Who and Strax and the Time Shark

Mike Collins - over 25 years working on comics including Marvel, DC, 2000 AD and Doctor Who

Martin Griffiths - Marvel UK titles including Transformers, Thundercats, Ghostbusters, Action Force and Doctor Who

What else is there to do at NOR-CON?

Eve Myles, who was in Torchwood and Keeping Faith, will be at NOR-CON on Saturday, September 28 Credit: NOR-CON Eve Myles, who was in Torchwood and Keeping Faith, will be at NOR-CON on Saturday, September 28 Credit: NOR-CON

There will also be stage talks, a cosplay competition and the MMORPG Show - an interactive quest from the creators of Knightmare Live.

Plus, exhibits including amazing fan-built replicas of The Muppets cast, Ghostbusters car ECTO 1 and a Blade Runner spinner car, as well as an A-Team van, Knight Rider KITT Car and Back to the Future DeLorean.

Traders selling everything from clothing and merchandise to bespoke costume accessories will be at NOR-CON, plus local food and refreshment stands

Any costumes are subject to inspection upon entry and any hard or sharp objects will not be allowed inside the venue.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Admission prices (All prices subject to booking fee):

The seventh doctor Sylvester McCoy is coming to NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON The seventh doctor Sylvester McCoy is coming to NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON

Day tickets

Adult 14 years+ - General admission £12.00, early entry at 9.30am £15.00

Child 6 to 13 years - General admission £8.00, early entry at 9.30am £10.00

Family pass - 2 adults (14 years+) and 2 children (6-13 years) - General admission £38.00, early entry at 9.30am £46.00

Children ages 5 and under - FREE

Weekend tickets

Peter Davison, the fifth doctor, is coming to NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON Peter Davison, the fifth doctor, is coming to NOR-CON Credit: NOR-CON

Adult (includes early entry from 9.30am each day) £28.00

Child (includes early entry from 9.30am each day) £18.00

Family pass 2 adults (14 years+) and 2 children (6-13 years) £90.00

All children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult and there will also be free parking at the Showground.

There is no cash point on site, but the nearest ones are at The Showground Pub, opposite the event, and Sainsbury's Longwater.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance from nor-con.co.uk and to ensure there is no overcrowding there is no paying on the door.

NOR-CON's chosen charity to support for 2019 is the Royal British Legion and last year they helped to raise over £700 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.