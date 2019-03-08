Doctor Who and Star Wars actors announced for NOR-CON 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 09 September 2019
From Doctor Who to Star Wars, may the force be with you as the celebrity guest line-up has been announced for NOR-CON 2019.
Now in its ninth year, NOR-CON is Norfolk's TV, film and comic con and celebrates all things sci-fi and fantasy with exhibits, famous actors with photo opportunities, stage talks and comic book artists.
The event takes place at the Norfolk Showground from September 28 to 29 and cosplay, a performance art where people dress up as the characters, is also a very popular part of the weekend and there will be merchandise on sale from all corners of the galaxy.
What are the admission times?
On both days, general admission starts at 10.30am, with 9.30am entry available with early access tickets, and the show closes at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.
Who are this year's celebrity guests?
Michael Van Wijk - Wolf, Gladiators
Eve Myles - Torchwood and Keeping Faith (Saturday only)
Kai Owen - Torchwood
Gareth David Lloyd - Torchwood
Cara Theobold - voice of 'Tracer' in cult multi-player shooter game Overwatch
Doctor Who actors Peter Davison, the fifth doctor, Sylvester McCoy, the seventh doctor, and Sophie Aldred who played his assistant Ace
Kenneth Colley - Admiral Piett in the original Star Wars trilogy (Sunday only)
Red Dwarf stars Chris Barrie (Arnold J Rimmer) and Hattie Hayridge (Holly)
All guests are available for photo shoots which can be booked in advance on the NOR-CON website - keep checking for guest announcements and any changes.
Which comic book artists will be the event?
A great opportunity to watch drawing, sketching and painting your favourite characters:
Lee Bradley - Spider-Man, Transformers, Transformers Animated, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Lew Stringer - Over 30 years experience as a comic artist and writer for top publications including Viz
Nigel Parkinson - official cartoonist of The Beano's Dennis the Menace, Bash Street Kids, Bananaman and Roger the Dodger
Lee Townsend - Marvel, DC and 2000 AD
Grant Perkins - 2000 AD, Titan comics, Doctor Who and Strax and the Time Shark
Mike Collins - over 25 years working on comics including Marvel, DC, 2000 AD and Doctor Who
Martin Griffiths - Marvel UK titles including Transformers, Thundercats, Ghostbusters, Action Force and Doctor Who
What else is there to do at NOR-CON?
There will also be stage talks, a cosplay competition and the MMORPG Show - an interactive quest from the creators of Knightmare Live.
Plus, exhibits including amazing fan-built replicas of The Muppets cast, Ghostbusters car ECTO 1 and a Blade Runner spinner car, as well as an A-Team van, Knight Rider KITT Car and Back to the Future DeLorean.
Traders selling everything from clothing and merchandise to bespoke costume accessories will be at NOR-CON, plus local food and refreshment stands
Any costumes are subject to inspection upon entry and any hard or sharp objects will not be allowed inside the venue.
How much are tickets and where can I buy them?
Admission prices (All prices subject to booking fee):
Day tickets
Adult 14 years+ - General admission £12.00, early entry at 9.30am £15.00
Child 6 to 13 years - General admission £8.00, early entry at 9.30am £10.00
Family pass - 2 adults (14 years+) and 2 children (6-13 years) - General admission £38.00, early entry at 9.30am £46.00
Children ages 5 and under - FREE
Weekend tickets
Adult (includes early entry from 9.30am each day) £28.00
Child (includes early entry from 9.30am each day) £18.00
Family pass 2 adults (14 years+) and 2 children (6-13 years) £90.00
All children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult and there will also be free parking at the Showground.
There is no cash point on site, but the nearest ones are at The Showground Pub, opposite the event, and Sainsbury's Longwater.
Tickets can be purchased online in advance from nor-con.co.uk and to ensure there is no overcrowding there is no paying on the door.
NOR-CON's chosen charity to support for 2019 is the Royal British Legion and last year they helped to raise over £700 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.