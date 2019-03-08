S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:28 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 September 2019

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Stars from chart-topping pop group S Club 7 will Bring It All Back when they perform their greatest hits at a Norfolk club.

The Ocean Room on Pier Gardens, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass The Ocean Room on Pier Gardens, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Lead vocalist Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett will be at Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, September 21 as the special guests at a noughties party, which will celebrate all the best throwback tunes from the decade.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

The group in its original form, which also included Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, who is originally from Great Yarmouth, and Rachel Stevens, split in 2014.

Spin-off group S Club 3 with Tina, Bradley and Jo have been performing together at clubs and holiday camps around the country since 2015, with fans flocking to relive their childhood with the group's iconic hits.

The event runs from 9pm until 2am, with 12.30am last entry, and there is also 241 cocktails until midnight.

This isn't the first time the trio have appeared at the club as they also hosted the popular Bongo's Bingo event last summer and played a charity gig there this July to raise funds for life-saving cancer treatment for youngster Oakley Cutajar from Bradwell.

Tickets cost £8, or £10 on the door, and can be purchased at oceanroom.co.uk

