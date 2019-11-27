Video

9 Christmas events coming to Norfolk this weekend

There are plenty of Christmas Markets taking place in Norfolk this weekend Credit: Getty Images Archant

From Christmas markets to a Snowman and the Snowdog festive trail, you'll be Walking in the Air at these fantastic events this weekend.

Christmas markets are bound to make you feel festive Photo: Getty Christmas markets are bound to make you feel festive Photo: Getty

1. What: Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Christmas Festival

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: December 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50

Following on from the success of their summer festival, Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink are back with a Christmas edition, with over 40 stalls selling delicious treats from across the county.

There will also be street food, a pop up cafe, wreath making, a hamper wrapping service, with all proceeds going to OPEN Youth Trust, the chance to visit Santa's grotto and his reindeer and even an adult crèche

2. What: North Walsham Christmas Light Switch-On

Hot food on offer at North Walsham's Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Karen Bethell Hot food on offer at North Walsham's Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Karen Bethell

Where: Market Place, NR28 9BT

When: November 30, from 2pm

Cost: Free

Enjoy entertainment, stalls, rides, food and drink in the town centre from 2pm all the way through to the lights switch by Funday's Carnival Queen Chloe Kidd at 6pm.

This year's entertainment includes NWHS choir, band Uncreative Love, Invidia Choir and the Salvation Army leading the carol singing before the switch on.

Father Christmas will be riding down the town on his sleigh before making his way to his grotto.

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

3. What: Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, the Priory Centre and the Market Place NR30 1NE

When: November 29 to December 1, 10am to 8pm/9am to 5pm/10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Expect a three-day Christmas extravaganza with plenty of stalls to visit and entertainment whilst you shop.

The market place will host a large marquee this year along with wooden chalets selling festive food and gifts, over the road you will find the Minster filled to the brim with unique handcrafted gifts and baked goods and don't forget to visit the Priory Centre next door, where you can find even more stalls and Santa's Grotto.

Wells Christmas Tide celebrations. Father Christmas helpers at the evening event. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Wells Christmas Tide celebrations. Father Christmas helpers at the evening event. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

4. What: Wells Christmas Tide Festival

Where: Wells-next-the-Sea town centre, NR23 1AH

When: November 30, 10am to 8pm

Cost: Free

The Wells Christmas Tide Festival returns for 2019 with craft and gift stalls trading from various locations in the town, including the Quayside, Staithe Street, Wells Health Centre and Staithe Street car parks and The Maltings.

Dave the Scots piper will signify the start of proceedings when he fires up his bagpipes and parades down Staithe Street at 10am.

The town's main shopping street will then remain the focus of the festive fun with live music throughout the day, including The Fakenham Ukes, Norwich Samba Band and the Bellfolk Handbell Ringers.

For youngsters, there will be lantern making, face painting, model balloon making, the chance to 'meet the penguins' and the opportunity to make and decorate gingerbread men with Norfolk's Kate Barmby from The Great British Bake Off.

Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt

The Christmas Tree Festival will also be open from 10am until 4pm in the Gordon Barrett Memorial Hall in Clubbs Lane.

The Christmas lights will once again be switched on by BBC Look East husband and wife presenters David Whiteley and Amelia Reynolds at around 5pm.

Father Christmas will then arrive on the Quay at around 6.30pm before heading for his grotto at The Maltings, in time to see children from around 7pm.

5. What: Deepdale Christmas Market

Where: Dalegate Market Site, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB

Plenty of fun at a previous Cromer Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Plenty of fun at a previous Cromer Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

When: November 29 to December 1, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Head to the north Norfolk coast this winter and shop from over 130 stalls, packed with local and seasonal produce.

There is something for every budget with tasty treats, wreaths, homewares, toys, beer, cheeses and more.

Make sure to arrive on an empty stomach as there will be plenty of food and drink this year including sloe gin, Christmas punch, duck wraps, pizzas and brownies.

There is free parking in the farm yard of Deepdale Farm and in a grass field on Dalegate Lane and the Coasthopper bus also drops off outside.

The festival takes place in three large marquees which are around the Dalegate Market site, in the barn of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping and amongst the pews in St Mary's Church.

Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images Father Christmas is appearing in many places at once this festive season. Picture Getty Images

6. What: Cromer Christmas Light Switch-On

Where: Switch-on at Cromer Parish Church, NR27 9HH

When: November 30, 10am to 7pm

Cost: Free

Spend the day in Cromer, with festive stalls to visit at the street market and the Christmas lights will be switched on at approximately 6pm at Cromer Parish Church.

There will also be a torch-lit procession from North Lodge Park from 4.30pm.

7. What: The Santa Experience

The Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLive The Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLive

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU

When: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 19 to 23, sessions from 10am

Cost: From £10.25 per child (aged 2+), from £7.75 (under 2s), ticket price includes all-day unlimited access to indoor play and all the Junior Farm activities, wroxhambarns.co.uk

Father Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to come to the Junior Farm at Wroxham Barns along with his elves.

New for this year is the Animal Activity Barn, accessed by a magic key, where you can meet real reindeer and donkeys and the event will last two hours, with an Elf Academy and children will receive an Elf School Diploma and Elf Hat to take away.

There will also be plenty of singing, dancing, games and Christmas crafts and children will receive a present to take home from the man in red.

For grown-ups there will be mince pies and plenty of photo opportunities for all the family.

There are plenty of Christmas Markets to enjoy this weekend in Norfolk Credit: Getty Images There are plenty of Christmas Markets to enjoy this weekend in Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

8. What: Christmas at Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham NR16 2HE

When: Father Christmas at the zoo: November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, daily December 19 to 24

Cost: £6.95 per child to see Father Christmas, standard admission price £14.50 for adults, £10.85 for children (3-15), seniors (over 65) £12.65 and under 3s are free but will still need to purchase a ticket to see Father Christmas, banhamzoo.co.uk

Enjoy the magic of Christmas and visit Santa in his brand new workshop with a gift for every child, which will include a free admission ticket for them for a return visit to Banham Zoo before March 31 2020.

There will also be festive fun with crafts and face painting in the Activities and Education Centre.

The zoo will also stay open until 7pm on Saturday evening so visitors can enjoy The Snowman and the Snowdog official BRICKLIVE Tour under the festive illuminations, which runs from Nomvember 30 to January 5.

9. What: Christmas Market Weekend

Where: Norwich Camping & Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: November 30 to December 1, Saturday 9am to 5.30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

There will be over 35 stalls of arts, crafts and festive gifts and food and refreshments to enjoy including mulled cider and wine, mince pies, gingerbread lattes and hot chocolate.

Whilst you're there, make sure to visit Santa's grotto, join in with the Elfie Selfie competition and on Sunday the award-winning Jonathan Wyatt Big Band will perform from 1.30pm.

Chose between real or artificial trees and visit the brand new Christmas department for lights and decorations and there will also be free parking.