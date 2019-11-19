Video

7 classic Christmas films showing at Norwich cinemas

Elf is one of the Christmas films showing in Norwich cinemas. Credit: New Line Cinema/Out Now New Line Cinema/Out Now

From Home Alone to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, get into the festive mood with these festive films screening at Norwich cinemas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gremlins 1984. Picture: Warner Bros/Out Now Gremlins 1984. Picture: Warner Bros/Out Now

1. What: Gremlins

Where: Odeon/Vue

When: December 6 to 7, 8.45pm/December 6 to 8, 5pm

Cost: £5.75/£5.74

When Billy Peltzer is given a fascinating new pet for Christmas, he is warned of three things: don't expose him to bright light, don't get him wet and, most importantly, keep him away from food after midnight.

But when accidents happen, Christmas takes a chaotic turn. Phoebe Cates, Zach Galligan and Hoyt Axton star in this 1980s cult Christmas horror.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Picture: Universal Pictures/IMDB How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Picture: Universal Pictures/IMDB

READ MORE: 11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

2. What: How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Where: St Martins at Palace Plain, NR3 1RN

When: December 1, 7pm, December 6 to 8, 4pm (excluding Friday), 7pm

Cost: £15 per adult, £7.50 for children aged 8 to 15, under 8s free (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult), curiousclub.co.uk

A Norwich church will be given a Dr. Seuss makeover as it becomes Whoville for a Christmas cinema screening of The Grinch.

Home Alone 1990. Picture: Hughes Entertainment/Twentieth Century Fox/Out Now Home Alone 1990. Picture: Hughes Entertainment/Twentieth Century Fox/Out Now

The classic film is based on Dr Seuss' 1957 children's story, which stars Jim Carrey as The Grinch who hates Christmas and lives on the top of the mountain to escape the festivities.

The venue will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with seasonal plants, supplied by local plant nursery Urban Jungle, and there will also be candy canes, cocktails, mocktails and street food to enjoy and all refreshments can be taken to your seats.

The event is organised by Norfolk-based events company Curious Club and more dates have been added due to popular demand.

You can also pre-register now for the Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 weekend on the website if you can't make those dates.

3. What: Home Alone

Where: Odeon

The Muppet Christmas Carol 1992. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures/Out Now The Muppet Christmas Carol 1992. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures/Out Now

When: December 14, 3.20pm, 5.50pm

Cost: £5.75

An eight-year-old boy, who is accidentally left behind while his family flies to France for Christmas, has to defend his home against idiotic burglars.

Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin in this Christmas favourite, which was released in 1990, and it is watched by families across the world every festive season.

READ MORE: Church to be transformed into Whoville for The Grinch screening

Die Hard 1988. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox/Out Now Die Hard 1988. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox/Out Now

4. What: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Kids' Club)

Where: Cinema City

When: December 14, 11am

Cost: £2.50

One Christmas Eve, the miserly Scrooge (Michael Caine) reluctantly gives Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) an unpaid day off for Christmas.

That night, Scrooge is visited by three spirits - the first takes him back to his youth, when he lost the beautiful Belle when he chose money over her.

The second shows him the holiday celebrations of Bob Cratchit, his wife Emily (Miss Piggy) and their children in the present day who, although poor, are enjoying Christmas.

The third shows him a possible future - with Scrooge himself dead and unlamented and the Cratchits mourning the loss of their beloved Tiny Tim. Scrooge awakens a changed man, and goes about the town spreading cheer and handing out gifts.

This event is exclusively for children and their parents or carers.

5. What: Miracle on 34th Street (1947 version)

Where: Cinema City

When: December 8, 1pm

Cost: Adults £8, children £5

When Macy's department store needs a replacement Santa in a hurry, event director Doris Walker (Maureen O'Hara) thinks she has found the perfect candidate.

In fact, to her increasing dismay, he's a little too perfect: not only does he insist that Christmas cheer and goodwill are more important than sales figures, but he also says that his name is Kris Kringle and that he's the real Santa Claus.

READ MORE: We tried Norwich's new roast dinner delivery service

6. What: Die Hard

Where: Cinema City, Odeon

When: December 13, 8.45pm/December 3, 8.20pm

Cost: Adult £12.40, student or retired £11.40/£5.75

Although there is plenty of debate whether or not it is a Christmas film, whatever side of the argument you fall on it is undeniably a gripping watch.

The 1988 classic stars Bruce Willis as New York City detective John McClane who travels to LA to spend Christmas with his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia).

His first stop is the office Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza, where his wife works, but terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) turns up with mayhem on his mind.

7. What: Elf

Where: Odeon, Riverside Retail Park, NR1 1XA/Vue, Castle Quarter, NR1 3DF

When: December 7, 6.20pm/December 4, 7pm

Cost: £5.75/£5.74

After wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf in the North Pole heads off to New York to find his real family.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf as this feel-good Christmas comedy returns to the big screen this Christmas.

Tickets are selling fast to Christmas screenings in Norwich, so book in advance to avoid disappointment.